Sabrina Carpenter sparks fan frenzy with glam-packed ‘Manchild’ BTS photos

The ‘Espresso’ hitmaker drops a carousel of behind-the-scenes photographs from the making of her new track ‘Manchild’

When it comes to fan frenzy, no one does it better than Sabrina Carpenter!

In a new post shared on her official Instagram account, the 26-year-old American singer and songwriter sparked buzz among her 47.5 million fans by posting a carousel of behind-the-scenes photographs from the making of her newly-released track, Manchild.

“manchild bts. take a shot every time i wear a new outfit,” she captioned.

The carousel began with the Please Please Please songstress dressed in a beautiful off-the-shoulder white short dress, hugging a man from behind while riding a bike with him.

In the second slide, the Taste singer looked chic in a glittery blue mini dress layered with a fluffy brown jacket as she smoked a cigarette – holding it with a fork – at a gas station.

Next in the gallery was a mesmerizing photo of Carpenter in a dazzling red, sparkling outfit, with her blonde hair tied in a messy updo and bangs framing her gorgouse face.

The fourth shot featured her in a hot white bikini, sitting with some piglets in a tub filled with soapy water. In the background, crew members could be seen preparing for the shoot.

As the collection of photographs progressed, the carousel showed the beautiful songstress in multiple other gorgeous ensembles that she wore while filming for the music video.

Fans reaction to the post:

Gushing over Sabrina Carpenter, a fan commented, “it should be illegal to look this good.”

“girl you slayed so hard in all of these QUEENN,” a second expressed.

“this is my summer mood board,” wrote a third.

Meanwhile, one more penned, “The more I look the more I see!!! The details.”

Sabrina Carpenter’s Manchild:

Sabrina Carpenter’s new song, Manchild, which she co-penned alongside Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen, was released on June 5, 2025.

