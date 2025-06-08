Dua Lipa wraps ‘unbelievable’ Milan concert with heartfelt gratitude note

Dua Lipa had an “unbelievable night” in Milan!
Turning to Instagram on Sunday, June 8, the 29-year-old Albanian singer and songwriter dropped a large carousel of jaw-dropping photographs and videos from her electrifying Radical Optimism tour stop in Milan, Italy.
The Levitating songstress expressed heartfelt gratitude to her Italian fans for giving her an unforgettable experience.
She began the caption in Italian language, writing, “Grazieeeee Milanooooooo!!! VI AMO!!!!!” which translates as, “Thank you Milanooooooo!!! I LOVE YOU!!!!!”
“As far as my eyes could see!! An unbelievable night filled with so much joy. Thank you for being with me every step of the way!” the Future Nostalgia hitmaker added.
In the eye-catching carousel, Dua Lipa posted several thrilling glimpses from her electrifying show.
The first image captured her in a hot, lacy white outfit with a matching soft, fluffy coat, as she wowed the crowd by breathing real fire onstage in a jaw-dropping stunt.
In the collection, Lipa also shared several other onstage and offstage moments, a few clips of packed stadium and an electrified audience that relished every moment of the vibrant concert.
Dua Lipa next concert:
After delivering an unforgettable performance in Milan, Italy, Dua Lipa is now gearing up to mesmerize her Belgian fans.
The Don’t Start Now hitmaker will perform three consecutive shows at Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium, from June 11 to 13, 2025.