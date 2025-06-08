Entertainment

Dua Lipa wraps ‘unbelievable’ Milan concert with heartfelt gratitude note

The ‘Levitating’ hitmaker mesmerized her Italian fans with a captivating Radical Optimism concert in Milan

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Dua Lipa wraps ‘unbelievable’ Milan concert with heartfelt gratitude note
Dua Lipa wraps ‘unbelievable’ Milan concert with heartfelt gratitude note

Dua Lipa had an “unbelievable night” in Milan!

Turning to Instagram on Sunday, June 8, the 29-year-old Albanian singer and songwriter dropped a large carousel of jaw-dropping photographs and videos from her electrifying Radical Optimism tour stop in Milan, Italy.

The Levitating songstress expressed heartfelt gratitude to her Italian fans for giving her an unforgettable experience.

She began the caption in Italian language, writing, “Grazieeeee Milanooooooo!!! VI AMO!!!!!” which translates as, “Thank you Milanooooooo!!! I LOVE YOU!!!!!”

“As far as my eyes could see!! An unbelievable night filled with so much joy. Thank you for being with me every step of the way!” the Future Nostalgia hitmaker added.

In the eye-catching carousel, Dua Lipa posted several thrilling glimpses from her electrifying show.

The first image captured her in a hot, lacy white outfit with a matching soft, fluffy coat, as she wowed the crowd by breathing real fire onstage in a jaw-dropping stunt.

In the collection, Lipa also shared several other onstage and offstage moments, a few clips of packed stadium and an electrified audience that relished every moment of the vibrant concert.

Dua Lipa next concert:

After delivering an unforgettable performance in Milan, Italy, Dua Lipa is now gearing up to mesmerize her Belgian fans.

The Don’t Start Now hitmaker will perform three consecutive shows at Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium, from June 11 to 13, 2025.

Here's how to watch the 2025 Tony Awards tonight
Here's how to watch the 2025 Tony Awards tonight
Tony Awards are scheduled to happen from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET tonight at Radio City Music Hall
Kim Jong-seok, South Korean model and ‘Skip Dating’ alum, passes away at 29
Kim Jong-seok, South Korean model and ‘Skip Dating’ alum, passes away at 29
South Korean model Kim Jong-seok, famed for his apearance on ‘The Skip Dating’, dies at the age of 29
Sabrina Carpenter sparks fan frenzy with glam-packed ‘Manchild’ BTS photos
Sabrina Carpenter sparks fan frenzy with glam-packed ‘Manchild’ BTS photos
The ‘Espresso’ hitmaker drops a carousel of behind-the-scenes photographs from the making of her new track ‘Manchild’
EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick suspended by BBC for using 'unacceptable language'
EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick suspended by BBC for using 'unacceptable language'
Jamie Borthwick apologises for using sick disabled slur any 'offence and upset'
Sabrina Carpenter wipes out final traces of ex Barry Keoghan in bold public move
Sabrina Carpenter wipes out final traces of ex Barry Keoghan in bold public move
The ‘Manchild’ hitmaker and Barry Keoghan ended their romantic relationship last year
Ben Affleck looks glum in solo outing after Jennifer Garner’s PDA with John Miller
Ben Affleck looks glum in solo outing after Jennifer Garner’s PDA with John Miller
Jennifer Garner was recently spotted passionately kissing her boyfriend John Miller in Los Angeles
Miley Cyrus reveals how she hid massive drug spending from her accountant
Miley Cyrus reveals how she hid massive drug spending from her accountant
Miley Cyrus has been vocal about her previous drug use and path to sobriety
Jennifer Garner hints at plastic surgery in future after Botox mishap
Jennifer Garner hints at plastic surgery in future after Botox mishap
Jennifer Garner, who is a doting mother of three kids, celebrated her 53rd birthday on April 17
Ryan Reynolds ‘over-reacts’ on being replaced in new Deadpool VR Game
Ryan Reynolds ‘over-reacts’ on being replaced in new Deadpool VR Game
Ryan Reynolds responds to Neil Patrick Harris taking over Marvel’s Deadpool VR
Chris Pratt debuts shocking new look for ‘The Terminal List’ season 2
Chris Pratt debuts shocking new look for ‘The Terminal List’ season 2
'The Terminal List: Dark Wolf,' a new prequel series of 'The Terminal List', will premiere in August
Wayne Lewis, legendary singer and co-founder of Atlantic Starr, dies at 68
Wayne Lewis, legendary singer and co-founder of Atlantic Starr, dies at 68
Wayne Lewis, the co-founder of the iconic New York based R&B group Atlantic Starr, passes away at 68
Kourtney Kardashian lifts ‘heavy burden off’ Travis Barker’s shoulders with new move
Kourtney Kardashian lifts ‘heavy burden off’ Travis Barker’s shoulders with new move
Kourtney Kardashian shares son Rocky Thirteen Barker with husband, Travis Barker