Entertainment

Jared Leto rejects sexual misconduct allegations by multiple women

The Oscar-winning actor, Jared Leto, has been accused by multiple women for inappropriate behaviour

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Jared Leto rejects sexual misconduct allegations by multiple women
Jared Leto rejects sexual misconduct allegations by multiple women

Jared Leto has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, as he was accused of sexual misconduct by several women online.

On Saturday, June 7, Air Mail published an article following interview with nine women, who claimed that the Morbius actor behaved inappropriately towards them, which Jared has denied strongly.

Four women alleged they were underage when they began interacting with Jared, and two of them have gone on the record with their allegations.

How did the online accusation against Jared Leto began?

In April, DJ Allie Teilz re-posted a 2012 Facebook status which read, "Youre not really in L.A. until Jared Leto tried to force himself on you backstage...In a kilt...And a snow hat."

According to the outlet report, the DJ also shared on her Instagram Story, "I was assaulted and traumatised by this creep when I was 17."

In a response to the severe allegation, Jared's spokesperson noted, "Ms. Teliz's allegations are demonstrably false."

Among the allegations, Jared was also accused of asking sexual questions to a 16-year-old and walking out naked in front of a 17-year-old girl.

Jared's rep responded to the accusation, informing Air Mail, "All of the allegations are expressly denied."

In the same article, one woman claimed that she was "definitely not the youngest person there" while attending one of Jared's parties at his home in the 2000s when she was 18.

The women also alleged that Jared has a longstanding reputation for behaving in such an improper manner.

Dua Lipa wraps ‘unbelievable’ Milan concert with heartfelt gratitude note
Dua Lipa wraps ‘unbelievable’ Milan concert with heartfelt gratitude note
The ‘Levitating’ hitmaker mesmerized her Italian fans with a captivating Radical Optimism concert in Milan
Here's how to watch the 2025 Tony Awards tonight
Here's how to watch the 2025 Tony Awards tonight
Tony Awards are scheduled to happen from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET tonight at Radio City Music Hall
Kim Jong-seok, South Korean model and ‘Skip Dating’ alum, passes away at 29
Kim Jong-seok, South Korean model and ‘Skip Dating’ alum, passes away at 29
South Korean model Kim Jong-seok, famed for his apearance on ‘The Skip Dating’, dies at the age of 29
Sabrina Carpenter sparks fan frenzy with glam-packed ‘Manchild’ BTS photos
Sabrina Carpenter sparks fan frenzy with glam-packed ‘Manchild’ BTS photos
The ‘Espresso’ hitmaker drops a carousel of behind-the-scenes photographs from the making of her new track ‘Manchild’
EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick suspended by BBC for using 'unacceptable language'
EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick suspended by BBC for using 'unacceptable language'
Jamie Borthwick apologises for using sick disabled slur any 'offence and upset'
Sabrina Carpenter wipes out final traces of ex Barry Keoghan in bold public move
Sabrina Carpenter wipes out final traces of ex Barry Keoghan in bold public move
The ‘Manchild’ hitmaker and Barry Keoghan ended their romantic relationship last year
Ben Affleck looks glum in solo outing after Jennifer Garner’s PDA with John Miller
Ben Affleck looks glum in solo outing after Jennifer Garner’s PDA with John Miller
Jennifer Garner was recently spotted passionately kissing her boyfriend John Miller in Los Angeles
Miley Cyrus reveals how she hid massive drug spending from her accountant
Miley Cyrus reveals how she hid massive drug spending from her accountant
Miley Cyrus has been vocal about her previous drug use and path to sobriety
Jennifer Garner hints at plastic surgery in future after Botox mishap
Jennifer Garner hints at plastic surgery in future after Botox mishap
Jennifer Garner, who is a doting mother of three kids, celebrated her 53rd birthday on April 17
Ryan Reynolds ‘over-reacts’ on being replaced in new Deadpool VR Game
Ryan Reynolds ‘over-reacts’ on being replaced in new Deadpool VR Game
Ryan Reynolds responds to Neil Patrick Harris taking over Marvel’s Deadpool VR
Chris Pratt debuts shocking new look for ‘The Terminal List’ season 2
Chris Pratt debuts shocking new look for ‘The Terminal List’ season 2
'The Terminal List: Dark Wolf,' a new prequel series of 'The Terminal List', will premiere in August
Wayne Lewis, legendary singer and co-founder of Atlantic Starr, dies at 68
Wayne Lewis, legendary singer and co-founder of Atlantic Starr, dies at 68
Wayne Lewis, the co-founder of the iconic New York based R&B group Atlantic Starr, passes away at 68