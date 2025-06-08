Jared Leto rejects sexual misconduct allegations by multiple women

Jared Leto has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, as he was accused of sexual misconduct by several women online.
On Saturday, June 7, Air Mail published an article following interview with nine women, who claimed that the Morbius actor behaved inappropriately towards them, which Jared has denied strongly.
Four women alleged they were underage when they began interacting with Jared, and two of them have gone on the record with their allegations.
How did the online accusation against Jared Leto began?
In April, DJ Allie Teilz re-posted a 2012 Facebook status which read, "Youre not really in L.A. until Jared Leto tried to force himself on you backstage...In a kilt...And a snow hat."
According to the outlet report, the DJ also shared on her Instagram Story, "I was assaulted and traumatised by this creep when I was 17."
In a response to the severe allegation, Jared's spokesperson noted, "Ms. Teliz's allegations are demonstrably false."
Among the allegations, Jared was also accused of asking sexual questions to a 16-year-old and walking out naked in front of a 17-year-old girl.
Jared's rep responded to the accusation, informing Air Mail, "All of the allegations are expressly denied."
In the same article, one woman claimed that she was "definitely not the youngest person there" while attending one of Jared's parties at his home in the 2000s when she was 18.
The women also alleged that Jared has a longstanding reputation for behaving in such an improper manner.