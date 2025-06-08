Paul McCartney heats up the stage with surprising Bruce Springsteen duet 

Sir Paul McCartney gave a special surprise to his fans when he joined Bruce Springsteen for a duet at Liverpool's Anfield stadium.
Former The Beatles frontman was brought out on stage on Saturday, June 7, during the Hungry Heart crooner's second gig in the city with his E Street Band as part of his Land of Hope and Dreams tour.
Bruce, who is a renowned Beatles fan, introduced Paul to an energetic crowd during his encore.
The performance was Paul's first in his town since his 2018 Freshen Up Show and also his first appearance on the Anfield stage since the city's celebration of the European Capital of Culture in 2008.
The musical legends shared a hug on stage as they sang a duet of the Beatles' track Can't Buy Me Love.
Ahead of the show, speculation intensified about Bruce bringing the 82-year-old singer to the stage after they both appeared in the city a day earlier.
Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen at LIPA
The iconic duo also made a surprise visit on Friday to the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA), which the Beatles member helped co-found.
LIPA said it had been a "truly incredible day," with the artists taking time out to talk to students and share their experiences.
An institute's rep noted, "Thanks to Bruce Springsteen for sharing such rich insights with our students."
They further added, "And thank, as ever, to Paul McCartney for his generosity and passion as he introduced Bruce to LIPA."
Notably, Paul brought the Dancing in the Dark singer on stage when he headlined the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury in 2022, where they played I Wanna Be Your Man together, and Glory Days.