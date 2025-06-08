Chris Evans shares heartfelt story behind his proposal to Alba Baptista

Chris Evans finally shared heartfelt story behind proposal to now wife Alba Baptista.
The romantic couple kept their relationship private after they started dating. No one knew they were engaged before they exchanged the wedding vows two years ago.
Chris opened up about his proposal during the NYC premiere of his new movie Materialists on Saturday, June 7.
The Captain America: First Avenger star told The Knot, “I proposed to my wife in, she’s Portuguese, so I learned how to say ‘Will you marry me?’ in Portuguese. And I was so [nervous], and I had practiced all week!”
He further shared the exciting details, “I had practiced it so much that, you know, while her and I, I’d be making breakfast and you, you almost just start saying it out loud, like, ‘Oh god! That’s not just a song that’s stuck in my head. It’s gonna let the cat out of the bag.’”
Chris continued, “I got really nervous when it came time to do it and I actually think I screwed it up, but I still know it!”
Chris Evans, Alba Baptista wedding:
Chris Evans tied the knot with Alba Baptista in September 2023 during a private ceremony at a private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
The romantic couple also had a second wedding in Portugal.