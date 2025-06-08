Top celebrity divorces in 2025: Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness and more

Hollywood's fairytale relationships turned sour in 2025. The year saw some of the biggest celebrity divorces, splits and breakups, leaving fans shocked.
From the renowned Hollywood couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, to Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness, many estranged pairs finalised their divorces.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez:
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who were used to be known as Bennifer, finalised their divorce in January 2025.
The former pair tied the knot on July 16, 2022, and filing for divorce in 2024.
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness:
In May 2025, Deborra-Lee Furness officially filed for divorce after two years of separation from Hugh Jackman.
The former couple announced their split two years ago, after nearly 27 years of marriage.
As per PEOPLE, the terms of “divorce are uncontested and will only need a sign-off from a judge.” The veteran actress is reportedly receiving a “handsome spousal support payment.”
Moreover, Hugh is currently in a relationship with Sutton Foster.
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren:
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren parted ways in January 2025, after 16 years of marriage.
They exchanged the wedding vows 2008, and at that time Jessica was nine months pregnant with the pair’s eldest child, Honor.
Later on, they welcome daughter Haven in 2011 and son Hayes in 2017.