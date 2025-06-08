Entertainment

Kim Jong-seok, South Korean model and ‘Skip Dating’ alum, passes away at 29

South Korean model Kim Jong-seok, famed for his apearance on ‘The Skip Dating’, dies at the age of 29

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Kim Jong-seok, South Korean model and ‘Skip Dating’ alum, passes away at 29
Kim Jong-seok, South Korean model and ‘Skip Dating’ alum, passes away at 29

Kim Jong-seok has passed away!

The popular South Korean model and reality show star, who was famed for his appearance on tvN’s The Skip Dating, died at the age of 29, confirmed his family in an emotional social media post.

While Kim Jong-seok’s cause of death has not been disclosed, it was reported that his funeral was held on the same morning as his death, at Maru Park Funeral Home in Hanam.

Due to the delay in publicly announcing his death, which occurred earlier this month, several speculations arose online surrounding the model’s demise, with many claiming that he committed suicide.

It was also suggested that Kim was involved in a disturbing incident in Hanam, Gyeonggi-do.

The speculation came after Koreaboo published a news article about an incident involving a “young man in his twenties who reportedly assaulted his girlfriend, was subsequently separated from her by police intervention, and later jumped to his death from the rooftop of a high-rise residence.”

Breaking her silence on the speculations, Kim Jong-seok’s sister took to the reality TV star’s Instagram Story to issue a statement in which she urged netizens to stop spreading false rumors and allow them to mourn their great loss in peace.

“Hello, I am Jongseok's older sister. I just had a funeral in a panic because of the sudden news of death. The bereaved family is suffering greatly because false information about Jong-seok is being spread in the community,” she penned.

P.C. Instagram/kimjongseok_
P.C. Instagram/kimjongseok_

The model’s sister continued, “The reason I haven't responded until now is because I wanted Jong-seok to go to a good place, so I didn't refute the claims. I didn't know that such absurd content would be distorted and spread. Because it's not true. The current articles are not true, so I have requested their deletion.”

“I plan to organize and release the police recording, the recording of my friend who was with him, and the last thing he said to me soon. Please, for the sake of the deceased, refrain from slandering me any longer. Please delete the posts you've uploaded... Please let the deceased rest in peace. Any maliciously posted posts will be reported to the cyber investigation team,” she added.

About Kim Jong-seok:

Kim Jong-seok was a South Korean model and reality TV star.

He began his career in modelling in 2014 and rose to popularity through his appearance on tvN’s 2022 dating show, The Skip Dating.

Dua Lipa wraps ‘unbelievable’ Milan concert with heartfelt gratitude note
Dua Lipa wraps ‘unbelievable’ Milan concert with heartfelt gratitude note
The ‘Levitating’ hitmaker mesmerized her Italian fans with a captivating Radical Optimism concert in Milan
Here's how to watch the 2025 Tony Awards tonight
Here's how to watch the 2025 Tony Awards tonight
Tony Awards are scheduled to happen from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET tonight at Radio City Music Hall
Sabrina Carpenter sparks fan frenzy with glam-packed ‘Manchild’ BTS photos
Sabrina Carpenter sparks fan frenzy with glam-packed ‘Manchild’ BTS photos
The ‘Espresso’ hitmaker drops a carousel of behind-the-scenes photographs from the making of her new track ‘Manchild’
EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick suspended by BBC for using 'unacceptable language'
EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick suspended by BBC for using 'unacceptable language'
Jamie Borthwick apologises for using sick disabled slur any 'offence and upset'
Sabrina Carpenter wipes out final traces of ex Barry Keoghan in bold public move
Sabrina Carpenter wipes out final traces of ex Barry Keoghan in bold public move
The ‘Manchild’ hitmaker and Barry Keoghan ended their romantic relationship last year
Ben Affleck looks glum in solo outing after Jennifer Garner’s PDA with John Miller
Ben Affleck looks glum in solo outing after Jennifer Garner’s PDA with John Miller
Jennifer Garner was recently spotted passionately kissing her boyfriend John Miller in Los Angeles
Miley Cyrus reveals how she hid massive drug spending from her accountant
Miley Cyrus reveals how she hid massive drug spending from her accountant
Miley Cyrus has been vocal about her previous drug use and path to sobriety
Jennifer Garner hints at plastic surgery in future after Botox mishap
Jennifer Garner hints at plastic surgery in future after Botox mishap
Jennifer Garner, who is a doting mother of three kids, celebrated her 53rd birthday on April 17
Ryan Reynolds ‘over-reacts’ on being replaced in new Deadpool VR Game
Ryan Reynolds ‘over-reacts’ on being replaced in new Deadpool VR Game
Ryan Reynolds responds to Neil Patrick Harris taking over Marvel’s Deadpool VR
Chris Pratt debuts shocking new look for ‘The Terminal List’ season 2
Chris Pratt debuts shocking new look for ‘The Terminal List’ season 2
'The Terminal List: Dark Wolf,' a new prequel series of 'The Terminal List', will premiere in August
Wayne Lewis, legendary singer and co-founder of Atlantic Starr, dies at 68
Wayne Lewis, legendary singer and co-founder of Atlantic Starr, dies at 68
Wayne Lewis, the co-founder of the iconic New York based R&B group Atlantic Starr, passes away at 68
Kourtney Kardashian lifts ‘heavy burden off’ Travis Barker’s shoulders with new move
Kourtney Kardashian lifts ‘heavy burden off’ Travis Barker’s shoulders with new move
Kourtney Kardashian shares son Rocky Thirteen Barker with husband, Travis Barker