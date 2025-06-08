Kim Jong-seok, South Korean model and ‘Skip Dating’ alum, passes away at 29

Kim Jong-seok has passed away!
The popular South Korean model and reality show star, who was famed for his appearance on tvN’s The Skip Dating, died at the age of 29, confirmed his family in an emotional social media post.
While Kim Jong-seok’s cause of death has not been disclosed, it was reported that his funeral was held on the same morning as his death, at Maru Park Funeral Home in Hanam.
Due to the delay in publicly announcing his death, which occurred earlier this month, several speculations arose online surrounding the model’s demise, with many claiming that he committed suicide.
It was also suggested that Kim was involved in a disturbing incident in Hanam, Gyeonggi-do.
The speculation came after Koreaboo published a news article about an incident involving a “young man in his twenties who reportedly assaulted his girlfriend, was subsequently separated from her by police intervention, and later jumped to his death from the rooftop of a high-rise residence.”
Breaking her silence on the speculations, Kim Jong-seok’s sister took to the reality TV star’s Instagram Story to issue a statement in which she urged netizens to stop spreading false rumors and allow them to mourn their great loss in peace.
“Hello, I am Jongseok's older sister. I just had a funeral in a panic because of the sudden news of death. The bereaved family is suffering greatly because false information about Jong-seok is being spread in the community,” she penned.
The model’s sister continued, “The reason I haven't responded until now is because I wanted Jong-seok to go to a good place, so I didn't refute the claims. I didn't know that such absurd content would be distorted and spread. Because it's not true. The current articles are not true, so I have requested their deletion.”
“I plan to organize and release the police recording, the recording of my friend who was with him, and the last thing he said to me soon. Please, for the sake of the deceased, refrain from slandering me any longer. Please delete the posts you've uploaded... Please let the deceased rest in peace. Any maliciously posted posts will be reported to the cyber investigation team,” she added.
About Kim Jong-seok:
Kim Jong-seok was a South Korean model and reality TV star.
He began his career in modelling in 2014 and rose to popularity through his appearance on tvN’s 2022 dating show, The Skip Dating.