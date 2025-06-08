Entertainment

EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick suspended by BBC for using 'unacceptable language'

Jamie Borthwick apologises for using sick disabled slur any 'offence and upset'

EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick suspended by BBC for using unacceptable language
EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick suspended by BBC for using 'unacceptable language'

EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick has been suspended by the BBC for using a slur against people with disabilities on the set of Strictly in Blackpool.

A video emerged of the 30-year-old actor, who plays Jay Brown on the long-running soap, who made offensive remarks to describe the people of Blackpool, the town where the programme was being filmed, as reported by the Sun on Sunday.

The BBC called his language “entirely unacceptable” and behaviour contrary to their standards and values.

Warren Kirwan, media manager at disability equality charity Scope urged the actor to educate himself and stated, "We hope he takes the opportunity to get to know the reality of disabled people's lives.”

Jamie Borthwick apologises for using sick disabled slur

In a statement to the Sun on Sunday, Borthwick stated, "I want to apologise sincerely and wholeheartedly for the words I used in the video showing my reaction to making it through Blackpool week on Strictly.”

"Now I am aware, I am deeply embarrassed to have used the term and directed it in the way I did."

The incident marks another controversy for Strictly, which recently received immense backlash involving radio host Wynne Evans, who also issued an apology for an "inappropriate and unacceptable" comment made during the show's live tour launch.

