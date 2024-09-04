Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future

Princess Kate is gradually preparing Prince George for his future role as a King of Britain.
As per the recent report, royal author Phil Dampier claimed that the 11-year-old prince is already preparing for his throne that he will acquired after his father Prince William.
Dampier told Fabulous, "Most of the time he is enjoying the life of someone from the upper middle classes, and spends a lot of time with Kate’s family, the Middletons.”
The author added, "However, he is growing up fast and William and Kate are slowly preparing him for his role.”
Mentioning George’s recent appearances in major royal events, Damiper said, "He is attending royal events such as Trooping the Colour, the Coronation and big set events and he is slowly being introduced to those.”
He continued, "He has sometimes looked a bit stiff and formal in a suit and tie. But I thought in the recent photo to mark his 11th birthday he looked a lot more relaxed, a lot more comfortable and he’s clearly maturing rapidly.”
The author also revealed the Prince and Princess of Wales’ consideration of taking their firstborn to social events like football matches and Wimbledon will help George meet people from all walks of life and gain confidence.
Body language expert Judi James also claimed, "Thanks to William’s careful, hands-on induction of his eldest son, George has slowly evolved from a rather shy-looking small boy into a more confident, responsible and happily still joyful-looking eleven-year-old."
As a potential heir, Prince George is reportedly granted more freedom than Charles was when he was a child, according to Dampier.