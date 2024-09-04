Entertainment

Kim Kardashian seals ‘solid contract’ with son Saint: ‘Better not breach’

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s son Saint creates YouTube channel under strict contract

  • by Web Desk
  • September 04, 2024
Kim Kardashian son Saint sets ground rules ahead of YouTube channel launch
Kim Kardashian son Saint sets ground rules ahead of YouTube channel launch

The American socialite Kim Kardashian has put some solid conditions on son Saint West as he gears for a brand-new adventure as such a young age.

Kim seemingly allowed her 8-year-old son to have his own YouTube channel but under some strict conditions.

Turning to her Instagram account on Tuesday, the SKIMS founder shared a snapshot of a very simple yet “solid contract” signed by Saint, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

The unofficial contract was created to set some ground rules for the young boy to create content on the video streaming platform without harming his family.

“Contract between September 3,2024 Saint host and Kim Kardashian Subject You Tube Channel 1,” the title of the handwritten document read.

The contract began with “Saint west agree to follow my mom’s rules in order to have a you tube Channel I am not allowed to comment any personal family. information.”

Kim Kardashian seals ‘solid contract’ with son Saint: ‘Better not breach’

Saint continued, “I am not allowed to film any personal information I am not allowed to film while North is recording music.”

“I need to ask a grown up. I must show thy mom or guardian all videos before I post them, I give permission to my grown up If mom says to delete my video for any reason. If I don't listen to any of the rules, mom could make my page private or delete my account,” it added.

In the caption Kim wrote, “Saint signed a solid contract for this YouTube Channel. He better not breach.”

Kim Kardashian seals ‘solid contract’ with son Saint: ‘Better not breach’

Kim Kardashian seals ‘solid contract’ with son Saint: ‘Better not breach’
Kate Middleton and Prince William honor Queen Elizabeth's legacy

Kate Middleton and Prince William honor Queen Elizabeth's legacy
India’s West Bengal assembly passes anti-assault bill

India’s West Bengal assembly passes anti-assault bill
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future

Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future

Entertainment News

Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Lady Gaga accidently reveals release date for new single from 7th album
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce breakup date REVEALED
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Jennifer Aniston earns praise from former partner Justin Theroux: 'feel protective'
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Katy Perry talks about her ‘love language, red flags’ in new interview
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Elton John shares major health update amid restricted vision
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Sabrina Carpenter dethrones Travis Scott with 'Short n' Sweet' on Billboard
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Travis Kelce reveals sweet nickname for Taylor Swift after Eras Tour surprise
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Channing Tatum pays tribute to fiancée Zoë Kravitz for 'Blink Twice' efforts
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Ryan Reynolds speaks up truth after producer Eric Gilliland passes away
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Justin Bieber shows fatherhood life in first post after son Jack Blue’s birth
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
‘Smile 2’: Naomi Scott chases mysterious monster in horror film series
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Heidi Klum teases upcoming Halloween masterpiece costume