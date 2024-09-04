Kim Kardashian seals ‘solid contract’ with son Saint: ‘Better not breach’

The American socialite Kim Kardashian has put some solid conditions on son Saint West as he gears for a brand-new adventure as such a young age.
Kim seemingly allowed her 8-year-old son to have his own YouTube channel but under some strict conditions.
Turning to her Instagram account on Tuesday, the SKIMS founder shared a snapshot of a very simple yet “solid contract” signed by Saint, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.
The unofficial contract was created to set some ground rules for the young boy to create content on the video streaming platform without harming his family.
“Contract between September 3,2024 Saint host and Kim Kardashian Subject You Tube Channel 1,” the title of the handwritten document read.
The contract began with “Saint west agree to follow my mom’s rules in order to have a you tube Channel I am not allowed to comment any personal family. information.”
Saint continued, “I am not allowed to film any personal information I am not allowed to film while North is recording music.”
“I need to ask a grown up. I must show thy mom or guardian all videos before I post them, I give permission to my grown up If mom says to delete my video for any reason. If I don't listen to any of the rules, mom could make my page private or delete my account,” it added.
In the caption Kim wrote, “Saint signed a solid contract for this YouTube Channel. He better not breach.”