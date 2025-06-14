Romeo Beckham expresses pride over dad David Beckham amid Knighthood 

Romeo Beckham is beaming with pride over dad, David Beckham, who has been named for knighthood by King Charles.
On June 13, the English soccer star received the prestigious title as part of the 2025 King’s Birthday Honors list.
To celebrate the joyous occasion, Beckham's second child, Romeo took to his Instagram Stories and shared a sweet photo of himself with his father.
In the blurry image, the father-son duo could be seen enjoying a party while wearing matching black and white outfits.
“So so proud of you,” the 22-year-old wrote over the photo.
Bekham shares son, Romeo as well as kids, Brooklyn, Cruz, and daughter Harper, with Victoria Beckham.
About David Beckham’s knighthood by King Charles
David Beckham’s knighthood by King Charles recognizes his decades-long sporting career and his lasting contributions to British society.
After the honor, the 50-year-old athlete will now place "Sir" before his name, while his wife Victoria Beckham will carry the title "Lady."
The official investiture ceremony will take place at a later date.
Beckham’s prestigious honor comes after he was appointed an Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth in 2003.
The former Manchester United player was put forward to receive a knighthood over 10 years ago, with a nomination in 2011, as per The Guardian.