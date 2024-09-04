Entertainment

'Ketamine Queen' trial scheduled next year over Matthew Perry's death

'Ketamine Queen' set to face court trial on March 4, 2025 with pre-trial hearing scheduled for February 19, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • September 04, 2024
Ketamine Queen trial scheduled next year over Matthew Perrys death
'Ketamine Queen' trial scheduled next year over Matthew Perry's death

Matthew Perry’s death has lead to a joint trial of a doctor and a woman dubbed “the ketamine queen.”

He starred in Friends as Chandler Bing and passed away last October at age 54. At the time of his death, Matthew’s body was found floating face down in a jacuzzi. The late actor died from “acute effects of ketamine.”

After he fell back into addiction last year, the above mentioned pair took advantage of him. As of now, five people are charged for being connected to his death.

Salvador Plasencia, a doctor from Santa Monica, reportedly used Matthew’s assistant Kenneth Iwamasa to distribute ketamine to the actor from September to October last year for 55,000 dollars (£43,000).

The pair will face a joint trial in March 2025, as per court.

Last month, US Attorney Martin Estrada shared that a lot of people “cared more about profiting off of Mr. Perry than caring for his well-being.”

She also explained how Salvador and other doctor Mark Chavez supplied ketamine to Matthew.

The attorney noted, “Defendant Plasencia saw this as an opportunity to profit off of Mr. Perry.”

For the unversed, the initial court dates for the pair was set for October 8 but a Californian judge has ruled that they will face trial together on March 4, with a pre-trial hearing scheduled for February 19, 2025.

Alia Bhatt channels her inner beast in a new workout video

Alia Bhatt channels her inner beast in a new workout video

Demi Moore shares her heartbreaking challenges while filming ‘The Substance’

Demi Moore shares her heartbreaking challenges while filming ‘The Substance’
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba steps down amid expected cabinet overhaul

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba steps down amid expected cabinet overhaul
King Charles, Prince William ‘portrayed as villains’ by Harry, Meghan?

King Charles, Prince William ‘portrayed as villains’ by Harry, Meghan?

Entertainment News

King Charles, Prince William ‘portrayed as villains’ by Harry, Meghan?
Demi Moore shares her heartbreaking challenges while filming ‘The Substance’
King Charles, Prince William ‘portrayed as villains’ by Harry, Meghan?
Hailey Bieber flaunts diamond 'mom' ring two weeks after giving birth to baby Jack
King Charles, Prince William ‘portrayed as villains’ by Harry, Meghan?
Jada Pinkett Smith makes bold move after cryptic post about marriage
King Charles, Prince William ‘portrayed as villains’ by Harry, Meghan?
Kim Kardashian seals ‘solid contract’ with son Saint: ‘Better not breach’
King Charles, Prince William ‘portrayed as villains’ by Harry, Meghan?
Lady Gaga accidently reveals release date for new single from 7th album
King Charles, Prince William ‘portrayed as villains’ by Harry, Meghan?
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce breakup date REVEALED
King Charles, Prince William ‘portrayed as villains’ by Harry, Meghan?
Jennifer Aniston earns praise from former partner Justin Theroux: 'feel protective'
King Charles, Prince William ‘portrayed as villains’ by Harry, Meghan?
Katy Perry talks about her ‘love language, red flags’ in new interview
King Charles, Prince William ‘portrayed as villains’ by Harry, Meghan?
Elton John shares major health update amid restricted vision
King Charles, Prince William ‘portrayed as villains’ by Harry, Meghan?
Sabrina Carpenter dethrones Travis Scott with 'Short n' Sweet' on Billboard
King Charles, Prince William ‘portrayed as villains’ by Harry, Meghan?
Travis Kelce reveals sweet nickname for Taylor Swift after Eras Tour surprise
King Charles, Prince William ‘portrayed as villains’ by Harry, Meghan?
Channing Tatum pays tribute to fiancée Zoë Kravitz for 'Blink Twice' efforts