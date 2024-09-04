'Ketamine Queen' trial scheduled next year over Matthew Perry's death

Matthew Perry’s death has lead to a joint trial of a doctor and a woman dubbed “the ketamine queen.”
He starred in Friends as Chandler Bing and passed away last October at age 54. At the time of his death, Matthew’s body was found floating face down in a jacuzzi. The late actor died from “acute effects of ketamine.”
After he fell back into addiction last year, the above mentioned pair took advantage of him. As of now, five people are charged for being connected to his death.
Salvador Plasencia, a doctor from Santa Monica, reportedly used Matthew’s assistant Kenneth Iwamasa to distribute ketamine to the actor from September to October last year for 55,000 dollars (£43,000).
The pair will face a joint trial in March 2025, as per court.
Last month, US Attorney Martin Estrada shared that a lot of people “cared more about profiting off of Mr. Perry than caring for his well-being.”
She also explained how Salvador and other doctor Mark Chavez supplied ketamine to Matthew.
The attorney noted, “Defendant Plasencia saw this as an opportunity to profit off of Mr. Perry.”
For the unversed, the initial court dates for the pair was set for October 8 but a Californian judge has ruled that they will face trial together on March 4, with a pre-trial hearing scheduled for February 19, 2025.