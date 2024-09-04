Demi Moore shares her heartbreaking challenges while filming ‘The Substance’

Demi Moore has revealed that she contracted shingles and lost 20 pounds while filming The Substance, sharing the challenges she faced during the production of the film.
In a recent interview with the L.A. Times, the Feud actress—who plays Elisabeth in the upcoming film—revealed that she was diagnosed with shingles during a week-long break from filming.
“To give you an idea of the intensity, my first week that I actually had off, where it was just Margaret working, I got shingles,” Moore shared. “And I then lost, like, 20 pounds.”
Explaining her experience she said, “You have to walk away feeling that you put it all on the table.”
She added, “It called for it and it’s what you want to bring to it.”
The film, which is a sequel to the director's first feature film from 2017, Revenge, is on a fading celebrity who takes a medicine on the black market that replicates cells in order to momentarily make herself seem younger and better.
Moore also noted “It’s really what she’s doing to herself that’s most violent,” adding, “[The script] took something that is a very internalized violence against oneself and externalized it in this way that allows the audience to have a little objectivity and to then really see what we’re doing to ourselves through that harsh, constant criticism and comparison.”
The Substance is set to hit theaters September 20, 2024.