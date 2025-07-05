Jennifer Aniston hints at intense new season of 'The Morning Show'


Jennifer Aniston is bracing fans for an intense and emotional ride in Season 4 of The Morning Show.

While conversing with PEOPLE, the Friends alum teased that the upcoming episodes of her hit series with Reese Witherspoon will be “complicated” and “layered.”

"The Morning Show is just a beast to film. It is layered, it's complicated, it's emotional, it hits on a lot of topics and current events, so let's just say, it's not Friends," Aniston says, referencing the fan-favorite series she starred in as Rachel Green from 1994 to 2004.

The Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award-winner, who is producing and starring as a lead in the show shared that the new episodes "takes a lot out of you."

"We're involved in every single aspect of the show, on top of just the performance side, which is a big piece of it," Aniston explained.

She went on to say, "But I've got incredible support, and we have such an incredible team."

To note, the Apple TV+ drama, which launched in 2019, tracks the professional and personal dynamics of news anchors working at the fictional UBA network.

Alongside Aniston and Witherspoon, 49, the star-studded cast includes Billy Crudup and Jon Hamm, and season 4 will see the additions of Jeremy Irons and Marion Cotillard.

It is reported that the filming of The Morning Show Season has been wrapped up in December 2024 and it will begin streaming on September 17 on Apple TV+.

