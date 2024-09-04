King Charles asks Prince William, Prince Harry not to ‘ruin’ his life

King Charles has been so “emotionally” attacked by Prince William and Prince Harry’s explosive arguments that he made a shaky request for them to stop fighting.
Writing in his memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex recounted the time when Your Majesty took him as well as his elder brother for a walk after burying grandfather Prince Philip.
Once again, things between the two siblings escalated when their row caught fire, as per Mirror.
Prince Harry wrote that he “tried to explain his side of thing” while “fighting to keep his emotions in check” and “striving to be succinct and precise.”
Although the Duke of Sussex had “vowed not to let this encounter” turn into “another argument,” Prince William and King Charles had “come ready for a fight,” which further heated their talk.
According to him, Your Majesty and the Prince of Wales kept cutting his explanation off every time he opened his mouth to speak as they “didn’t want to hear anything.”
“He and I began sniping, saying some of the same things we’d said for months – years,” Prince Harry recalled, adding that King Charles now felt the need to shut both of them down.
The Monarch raised his hands and shouted, “Enough!”
Looking at Prince William and his younger son’s flushed faces, King Charles requested in a raspy and fragile voice, “Please, boys – don’t make my final years a misery!”