Royal

King Charles asks Prince William, Prince Harry not to ‘ruin’ his life

King Charles made ‘fragile’ plea to save himself from Prince William, Prince Harry’s feud

  • by Web Desk
  • September 04, 2024
King Charles made ‘fragile’ plea to save his life from Prince William, Prince Harry’s feud
King Charles made ‘fragile’ plea to save his life from Prince William, Prince Harry’s feud

King Charles has been so “emotionally” attacked by Prince William and Prince Harry’s explosive arguments that he made a shaky request for them to stop fighting.

Writing in his memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex recounted the time when Your Majesty took him as well as his elder brother for a walk after burying grandfather Prince Philip.

Once again, things between the two siblings escalated when their row caught fire, as per Mirror.

Prince Harry wrote that he “tried to explain his side of thing” while “fighting to keep his emotions in check” and “striving to be succinct and precise.”

Although the Duke of Sussex had “vowed not to let this encounter” turn into “another argument,” Prince William and King Charles had “come ready for a fight,” which further heated their talk.

According to him, Your Majesty and the Prince of Wales kept cutting his explanation off every time he opened his mouth to speak as they “didn’t want to hear anything.”

“He and I began sniping, saying some of the same things we’d said for months – years,” Prince Harry recalled, adding that King Charles now felt the need to shut both of them down.

The Monarch raised his hands and shouted, “Enough!”

Looking at Prince William and his younger son’s flushed faces, King Charles requested in a raspy and fragile voice, “Please, boys – don’t make my final years a misery!”

Travis Kelce breaks silence on signing breakup contract with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce breaks silence on signing breakup contract with Taylor Swift
Prince Harry sets shocking conditions with Prince William for royal return

Prince Harry sets shocking conditions with Prince William for royal return
Lily Collins gushes over Charlie McDowell: “Three years in your arms’

Lily Collins gushes over Charlie McDowell: “Three years in your arms’
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years

Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years

Royal News

Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Prince Andrew seen for first time since Queen Elizabeth’s 2022 funeral
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Prince Harry sets shocking conditions with Prince William for royal return
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Princess Kate health condition 'stressing out' Prince William
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
King Charles deeply concerned about ‘health, financial, legal’ issues
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Prince Harry breaks silence after William hires Duke’s pal
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
King Charles, Prince William ‘portrayed as villains’ by Harry, Meghan?
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Kate Middleton and Prince William honor Queen Elizabeth's legacy
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Prince Harry’s marriage ‘doomed from beginning’, says Meghan Markle’s sister
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Prince William hires Prince Harry’s friend in exchange for ‘insider information’
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Queen Camilla gives unpredictable health update on King Charles
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Prince William feels ‘betrayed’ as family takes Harry side