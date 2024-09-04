Lady Gaga flashes huge diamond engagement ring in Venice ahead of ‘Joker’ premiere

Lady Gaga made a stunning appearance at the Palazzo del Casino in Venice on Tuesday, flashing huge diamond engagement ring.
The singer and actress was joined by her co-star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips ahead of the premiere of their highly-anticipated film, Joker: Folie à Deux.
Gaga's ensemble, complete with peplum sleeves and a stylish black beret, marked a departure from her usual vibrant and daring fashion choices.
Despite the toned-down look, the star still managed to command attention and exude glamour as she blew kisses to fans showcasing her diamond ring.
Meanwhile, Phoenix looked smart and trendy in dark black jeans, a plain white T-shirt, and grubby trainers.
Phillips dressed in a casual suit and unbuttoned white shirt, exuding a dapper and relaxed vibe.
Joker: Folie à Deux, the follow-up to the 2019 Academy Award-winning film Joker, is set to premiere at the 81st Annual Venice Film Festival.
The movie sees Phoenix reprise his role as Arthur Fleck AKA Joker, with Gaga starring alongside him as Harley Quinn.
Lady Gaga's fiancé, Michael Polansky, has been supporting her in the lead up to the premiere.
The couple, who has been together since 2019, is reportedly planning their wedding, with Gaga seeking a $900 million prenup.