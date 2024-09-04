Entertainment

Lady Gaga flashes HUGE diamond engagement ring in Venice ahead of ‘Joker’ premiere

Lady Gaga turned heads in a modest black dress in Venice, alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Phillips

  • by Web Desk
  • September 04, 2024
Lady Gaga flashes huge diamond engagement ring in Venice ahead of ‘Joker’ premiere

Lady Gaga flashes huge diamond engagement ring in Venice ahead of ‘Joker’ premiere

Lady Gaga made a stunning appearance at the Palazzo del Casino in Venice on Tuesday, flashing huge diamond engagement ring.

The singer and actress was joined by her co-star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips ahead of the premiere of their highly-anticipated film, Joker: Folie à Deux.

Gaga's ensemble, complete with peplum sleeves and a stylish black beret, marked a departure from her usual vibrant and daring fashion choices. 

Despite the toned-down look, the star still managed to command attention and exude glamour as she blew kisses to fans showcasing her diamond ring.

PHOTOS: DailyMail
PHOTOS: DailyMail

Meanwhile, Phoenix looked smart and trendy in dark black jeans, a plain white T-shirt, and grubby trainers. 

Phillips dressed in a casual suit and unbuttoned white shirt, exuding a dapper and relaxed vibe.

Joker: Folie à Deux, the follow-up to the 2019 Academy Award-winning film Joker, is set to premiere at the 81st Annual Venice Film Festival. 

The movie sees Phoenix reprise his role as Arthur Fleck AKA Joker, with Gaga starring alongside him as Harley Quinn.

Lady Gaga's fiancé, Michael Polansky, has been supporting her in the lead up to the premiere. 

The couple, who has been together since 2019, is reportedly planning their wedding, with Gaga seeking a $900 million prenup.

Travis Kelce breaks silence on signing breakup contract with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce breaks silence on signing breakup contract with Taylor Swift
Prince Harry sets shocking conditions with Prince William for royal return

Prince Harry sets shocking conditions with Prince William for royal return
Lily Collins gushes over Charlie McDowell: “Three years in your arms’

Lily Collins gushes over Charlie McDowell: “Three years in your arms’
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years

Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years

Entertainment News

Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Selena Gomez makes major admission about Benny Blanco romance
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Travis Kelce breaks silence on signing breakup contract with Taylor Swift
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Lily Collins gushes over Charlie McDowell: “Three years in your arms’
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Queen’s Sir Brian May shocks fans with major health update: ‘little scary’
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Travis Kelce opens up on juggling Taylor Swift romance amid breakup reports
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Demi Moore shares her heartbreaking challenges while filming ‘The Substance’
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Hailey Bieber flaunts diamond 'mom' ring two weeks after giving birth to baby Jack
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
'Ketamine Queen' trial scheduled next year over Matthew Perry's death
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Jada Pinkett Smith makes bold move after cryptic post about marriage
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Kim Kardashian seals ‘solid contract’ with son Saint: ‘Better not breach’
Katy Perry breaks silence on past marriage with Russell Brand after 12 years
Lady Gaga accidently reveals release date for new single from 7th album