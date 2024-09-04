Royal

Prince Andrew seen for first time since Queen Elizabeth’s 2022 funeral

Prince Andrew spotted in heated conversation after 2 years of absence

  • by Web Desk
  • September 04, 2024


Prince Andrew has come out in public sighting for the very first time since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September 2022.

In these two years, not much has changed as he seemed just as healthy and well-dressed as the time when King Charles had not dismissed him as an active royal member.

As per Mirror, the Duke of York was photographed sitting on a horse in Windsor Great Park after having returned from his recent summer vacation at the Balmoral Castle.

Sporting a dark maroon jumper alongside a pair of gloves and a riding hat for protection, he was seen absorbed in a heated conversation with one groom from the royal staff.

This picture in particular was snapped as Prince Andrew took the saddler back to his Royal Lodge house, which King Charles is reportedly trying to throw him out of.

The Duke of York totally stopped making public appearances after he was named in the infamous Epstein Scandal for “sexual abuse.”

He had been labeled as a “disgraceful royal,” and was ordered not to engage in official duties anymore.

Since then, Prince Andrew has been allegedly staying in seclusion at the Royal Lodge, but it’s only recently that King Charles invited him to the family’s holiday in Scotland.

