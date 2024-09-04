Naomi Campbell has merciless catfight with Anna Wintour at fashion awards

Naomi Campbell and Anna Wintour had quite an unfriendly catfight in front a packed audience ogling at the Harlem Fashion Row Fashion Show and Style Awards last night.
It seemed like a supermodel vs. Vogue editor scene coming to life from a movie, when Anna Wintour climbed onstage to poke Naomi Campbell for getting late to the party!
She said, “I am a very punctual person, and I have the honor of presenting tonight to someone who is often late.”
In fact, the media executive was so fed up of the actress not making it in time that she immediately left after making this announcement.
As per TMZ, Harper’s Baazar Editor-in-Chief Samira Nasr was then called for handing the Fashion Icon award to Naomi Campbell.
Accepting that shiny trophy, the model first of all admitted that she’s “always late,” but clarified that things fortunately still work out that way that they’re planned.
What came next was of course a dig back at Anna Wintour!
Naomi Campbell shot, “It wasn’t my choice to have the other lady.”
“I’d much rather have this,” she added, looking at Samira Nasr.
Back in the show’s seats, viewers gasped audibly.