Princess Eugenie embraces K-pop star G-Dragon at concert

Princess Eugenie surprised everyone by turning up for South Korean rapper G-Dragon’s concert on Monday night.
Of course, there were other singers lined up to deliver their own performances as well, but the ‘King of K-pop’ was the most notable of them all.
All of these sets were part of the Chanel Culture Fund Frieze Seoul 2024, which rolled out at the Leeum Art Museum based in Seoul.
Tuning into the music, Princess Eugenie was spotted in a sleeveless dress by fashion designer Peter Pilotto.
As per GB News, she was seen filming the rocking gig on her iPhone at one point, and the same video was then shared on Instagram, thus confirming her attendance.
King Charles’ niece shares a deep connection with music as she has been frequently photographed at various concert throughout the world, particularly during sets hosted by Kings of Leon.
But this time, it seems that Princess Eugenie came to watch G-Dragon in a professional capacity.
This is because she serves as an art director for Hauser & Wirth, which is an international gallery that organized the said event.
Back in November 2023, King Charles had handed an award to the very famous K-pop band, BLACKPINK, acknowledging their contribution to music.