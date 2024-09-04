Royal

Prince William plays barrier between King Charles and his 'much-loved child' Prince Harry

  • September 04, 2024
According to recent reports, Prince William's stance on his brother, Prince Harry, has become a significant obstacle in the reconciliation efforts between King Charles and his youngest son.

Despite King Charles's desire to make peace with Prince Harry and spend time with his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Prince William's intransigence has created a "major barrier" in their relationship.

"He is said to believe his own relationship with his brother is irreparably damaged and to have rebuffed the idea of a reunion,” the source told the Daily Mail.

King Charles, however, remains hopeful of a reconciliation.

"Charles misses his son. He still loves Harry and wants him back for personal reasons – regardless that he and Meghan do not [want to] return to royal life,” the source revealed.

They continued, “Harry will always be Charles's much-loved son. He has faith that Harry could return. He misses the bond they once had, and the door will always remain open to him and his family. He does not want years of discord and disharmony clouding his reign."

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained for several years, with Prince Harry's decision to step back from royal life causing tension within the family.

They recently attending their uncle's funeral but sitting apart and not speaking to each other.

