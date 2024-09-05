Entertainment

Selena Gomez makes HUGE announcement after Benny Blanco PDA-packed outing

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez shared intimate moments in a recent outing amid engagement rumors

  • by Web Desk
  • September 05, 2024


Selena Gomez is “telling her fans something they don’t know” following a romantic day spent with “boyfriend” Benny Blanco!

The actress was recently starred in the fourth season of her 21-time Emmy-nominated series Only Murders in the Building in August 2024, which unsurprisingly became a massive hit, just like the earlier seasons of the show.

Now, in the latest update from Gomez’s official Instagram account on Wednesday, September 4, it was announced that the series is soon going to make a comeback with a brand new season.

“Here we go again... My favorite set family. I’m coming home!” captioned the Calm Down singer, with a video that revealed the announcement.

In the video, the Rare Beauty founder, who was joined by her OMITB co-stars, Martin Short and Steve Martin, began the update by introducing herself.

“Hi! I’m Selena Gomez,” said the singer, followed by Steve, who went on to introduce himself.

Gomez then revealed, “We have a very special announcement,” after which Short dropped the major update, stating, “And it involves season 5!”

“We are coming back with season 5,” added Steve.

Presented by Hulu, season 4 of Only Murders in the Building premiered on August 27, 2024, and is scheduled to run until October 29, 2024.

On the personal front, the Midnight Vibes artist dropped an intimate video on her Instagram stories on August 31, capturing her in the arms of her loving beau Benny Blanco, who was seen bombarding his girl with kisses.

