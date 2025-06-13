Shakira reveals sons Sasha, Milan get 'stressed' watching her perform live

Shakira leaves millions in awe with her mesmerizing performances but might not her sons!
During a recent interview with BBC, the Hip Don’t Lie singer revealed that her boys, Sasha and Milan, are finally old enough to attend her concerts and they have "mixed emotions" about it.
"When I have a show, they're kind of stressed out because they want everything to come out perfect for me," Shakria shared.
She went on to explain, "They're always worried, like, 'Mom, how did it go? Did you fall? Are you OK?' And I try to show them that there's no perfect show. It's OK to make a mistake."
While speaking, Shakira also opened up about her overwhelming feeling when she sees Sasha and Milan on the giant video screens, duetting with their her during the shows.
"My heart melts every time I see them on that screen and I hear their little voices," she said.
Shakira further added, "They're just everything to me. They're my engine and the reason why I'm alive. So having them every night on stage, it's just such a precious moment."
About Shakira’s kids
Shakira shares her sons, Sasha, 10, and Milan, 12, with ex-partner Gerard Piqué, whom she dated between 2011 and 2022. The estranged couple and now co-parent their two sons.