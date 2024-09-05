Eminem receives shocking news after ‘The Death of Slim Shady’ release

The American rapper Eminem suffered major setback after releasing his new album The Death of Slim Shady as his estrange mother Debbie Nelson is taking her last breathes amid fatal disease.
An insider has exclusively revealed that Debbie is “terminally ill with advanced lung cancer,” but, Eminem hasn’t come to St. Joseph, Missouri yet to see his ailing mother.
“There are not many options [for Debbie],” the insider revealed to InTouch Weekly.
They continued, “She is currently staying between the cancer center and with family members. She has a very limited amount of time [left].”
According to the outlet, the 51-year-old Eminem has always taken care of his mom’s financial needs but not communicated with her for “years.”
“People around her aren’t even sure if Eminem is even aware of what is happening to his mother,” the insider confirmed.
They went on to explain, “He’s good to his mom. He makes sure he takes care of her, but they don’t really talk. It would be good for both of them [to communicate]. This could give them the chance to reconcile.”
The informant also highlighted the fact that Eminen has “trust issues” with his mother’s side of the family, especially after 2005, when his uncle and aunt sued the Slim Shaddy rapper, alleging him of forcefully evicting them from their home.