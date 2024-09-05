Entertainment

Eminem receives shocking news after ‘The Death of Slim Shady’ release

Eminem's estrange mom Debbie Nelson reportedly in 'terminally ill' amid fatal disease

  • by Web Desk
  • September 05, 2024
Eminem receives shocking news after ‘The Death of Slim Shady’ release
Eminem receives shocking news after ‘The Death of Slim Shady’ release

The American rapper Eminem suffered major setback after releasing his new album The Death of Slim Shady as his estrange mother Debbie Nelson is taking her last breathes amid fatal disease.

An insider has exclusively revealed that Debbie is “terminally ill with advanced lung cancer,” but, Eminem hasn’t come to St. Joseph, Missouri yet to see his ailing mother.

“There are not many options [for Debbie],” the insider revealed to InTouch Weekly.

They continued, “She is currently staying between the cancer center and with family members. She has a very limited amount of time [left].”

According to the outlet, the 51-year-old Eminem has always taken care of his mom’s financial needs but not communicated with her for “years.”

“People around her aren’t even sure if Eminem is even aware of what is happening to his mother,” the insider confirmed.

They went on to explain, “He’s good to his mom. He makes sure he takes care of her, but they don’t really talk. It would be good for both of them [to communicate]. This could give them the chance to reconcile.”

The informant also highlighted the fact that Eminen has “trust issues” with his mother’s side of the family, especially after 2005, when his uncle and aunt sued the Slim Shaddy rapper, alleging him of forcefully evicting them from their home.

BTS Jungkook, RM set to expose band's secrets in anticipating documentaries

BTS Jungkook, RM set to expose band's secrets in anticipating documentaries
'A Very Royal Scandal’ trailer takes fans to Prince Andrew's bomshell interview

'A Very Royal Scandal’ trailer takes fans to Prince Andrew's bomshell interview
Apalachee shooting: Colt Gray's family issues threat after 14-year-old charged as adult

Apalachee shooting: Colt Gray's family issues threat after 14-year-old charged as adult
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'

Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'

Entertainment News

Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
BTS Jungkook, RM set to expose band's secrets in anticipating documentaries
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Jamie Foxx details devastating ‘health scare’ in 'WHAT HAD HAPPENED'
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Jason Kelce gives first statement as Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's 'breakup plan' leaks
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Justin Bieber gears for new music after welcoming baby boy Jack Blues
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
'House of the Dragon' creator George R.R. Martin teases major changes in future seasons
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Nicole Kidman turns heads in black gown at ‘The Perfect Couple’ premiere
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Katy Perry calls Orlando Bloom romance ‘boring’ after rekindling relationship
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Selena Gomez makes HUGE announcement after Benny Blanco PDA-packed outing
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Joaquin Phoenix ‘almost lost his mind’ from weight-loss diet for ‘Joker’
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Naomi Campbell has merciless catfight with Anna Wintour at fashion awards
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
The Weeknd announces title of final album in ‘After Hours/Dawn FM’ trilogy