Justin Bieber gears for new music after welcoming baby boy Jack Blues

Justin Bieber is finally back in the studio to work on his next album after a long hiatus.
The Baby crooner’s last album, Justice, was released three years ago.
An indie singer-songwriter Mk.gee recently revealed that he has been working with Justin in the studio after he welcomed his baby boy with wife Hailey Bieber.
During a conversation with The New York Times, Mk.gee said, “He’s searching,” adding, “Anything that comes out of his mouth: That’s pop music.”
Mk.gee further told the media outlet what they can expect from the duo, “You can really do pretty wild stuff behind that, just because it represents something.”
Back in February 2022, the renowned singer started a world tour for his last album. However, in June of that year Justin shared that he’d been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which had resulted in “full paralysis” on one side of his face.
Due to ongoing health issues, Justin made an announcement that he would take a break from touring as he needs to “make my health the priority now.”
Lately, he has been busy with fatherhood after welcoming first child, Jack Blues Bieber, with wife Hailey Bieber.