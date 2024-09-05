Entertainment

Jason Kelce gives first statement as Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's 'breakup plan' leaks

Travis Kelce's brother gives major statement about Kansas City Chiefs' tightend and Taylor Swift's relationship

  by Web Desk
  September 05, 2024
Travis Kelce’s brother Jason Kelce has opened up about the NFL star’s romance with Taylor swift as the couples’ alleged breakup contract leaked online.

Amid the flood of reports swirling around Taylor and Travis’ possible breakup as a fake PR contract leaked the date of their split later this month, Jason gave rare insights into how his brother was initially hesitant to share any details of his love life with the Philadelphia Eagles footballer.

During his appearance at The Pivot Podcast, the 36-year-old athlete revealed, “I think he was very cautious about even telling me or anybody.”

He continued, “Because the reality is, [Swift] is under such a microscope, I think that they wanted to make sure everything was done in a way that was respectful to peoples’ privacy.”

“And I think they’re still trying to do that. And, like, even now, I want to be respectful of them. And I don’t want anybody to feel like … I’m violating some type of private relationship, right?” Jason noted.

Jason Kelce further clarified, “It’s really not my place to speak on their relationship. But he is my brother and I’m very happy for him.”

This update comes shortly after the 13-time Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end made the headlines as an alleged document from LA based PR agency Full Scope went viral, revealing September 28,2024 as lovebirds’ breakup date.

Taylor Swift has been is a romantic relationship with Travis Kelce since September 2023.

