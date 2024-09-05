King Charles shares delightful update after Prince Harry’s UK return plan

King Charles III has seemingly sent a powerful message to Prince Harry who is rumoured to be considering UK return with wife Meghan Markle with a delightful update.
The 75-year-old monarch celebrated his beloved wife Queen Camilla’s new milestone of hosting 70th anniversary of Book Aid International on Wednesday with a carousel of images from the charity event.
He acknowledged queen’s persistent efforts since 2022 as the Patron of Book Aid International, which provides books to nearly 35 countries and also sets up libraries in those regions for avid readers.
The carousel shared by the Royal Family’s Instagram account feature a photo of Camilla with the CEO Alison Tweed and Vice Patron Lord Boateng.
While the next click showcased Camilla’s visit to Eastlands Library in Nairobi, Kenya.
The post was accompanied by a heartfelt caption that read, “The Queen, as Patron of Book Aid International, hosted a Reception yesterday to celebrate the charity’s 70th anniversary.”
“The charity works in over 35 countries providing books, setting up libraries and sharing the joy of reading.”
It continued, “Her Majesty - who is an avid reader and is passionate about the importance of literature - has been patron of Book Aid International since 2022. She succeeded The late Duke of Edinburgh who was patron from 1966-2021.”
This uplifting nod to queen Camilla from Charles is seemingly a befitting response to the Duke of Sussex, who has reportedly contacted his old pals in the UK to get back to the royal fold.