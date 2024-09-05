Trending

Anushka Sharma heartwarming moment with young fan melts netizens: Video

The mother of two is currently in Mumbai after spending the last few months in London

  • by Web Desk
  • September 05, 2024


Bollywood star Anushka Sharma melted hearts as she was seen engaging warmly with a young fan in a viral video.

The mother of two is currently in Mumbai after spending the last few months in London following the birth of her son Akaay Kholi.

Anushka is seen wearing a blue crop top, bright red trousers and matching heels in a viral video.

A few of her young followers interrupted her as she was making sure every paparazzi took pictures of her.

The girl said, "I am your huge fan," in response to the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress complimenting her on her dancing.

Anushka took the schoolgirl's phone and snapped a selfie with her and she treated another child in the same way.

The internet was in awe of her after witnessing her kind act for her young admirers.

One fan wrote, “She is glowing,” another commented, “She is so kind.”

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress shared her parenting philosophy with Indian cricket player Virat Kohli at the same event. She disclosed that the pair alternates daily in preparing meals for their children, Vamika and Akaay and that they do this to pass on their moms' recipes to their kids

She said, “I cheat a little by calling my mom to ask for recipes, but it’s so important. It’s like you’re passing on something valuable to your children.”

Anushka, who is set to be seen in the next film Chakda 'Xpress, tied the knot with Virat Kohli in 2017.

