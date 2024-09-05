Pregnant Cardi B makes stylish wheelchair appearance after son's birthday bash

Pregnant rapper Cardi B was seen making a stylish appearance at American Dream Mall in New Jersey over the weekend, following a celebration for her son Wave's third birthday.
The WAP hitmaker, who is expecting her third child with estranged husband Offset, was pushed in a wheelchair by her entourage as she showed off her blossoming baby bump.
Cardi, known for her bold fashion sense, wore a quirky furry white bunny hat, paired with a white Vetements cropped T-shirt, baggy distressed jeans, and pink boots.
Despite reports that the couple is moving forward with divorce plans, they reunited to celebrate their son's birthday at DreamWorks Water Park inside the mall.
Cardi also took to Instagram on Thursday to share snaps from the birthday party, captioning the carousel, “Happy birthday to my son Wavey Man.
“I was soo happy when I found I was having a baby then all of a sudden I got so scared when I found out I was having a boy I’m such a girly girl .You make it easy tho getting into that sporty mom bag. My baby love his momma soo much .Ill always have your back ,front and sides. BIG WAVE,” she added.
The couple shares daughter Kulture, six, and has maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship.
Cardi B announced her pregnancy in August, one day after filing for divorce from Offset.