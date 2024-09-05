Entertainment

Pregnant Cardi B makes stylish wheelchair appearance after son's birthday bash

Cardi B is expecting her third child with estranged husband Offset

  • by Web Desk
  • September 05, 2024
Pregnant Cardi B makes stylish wheelchair appearance after sons birthday bash
Pregnant Cardi B makes stylish wheelchair appearance after son's birthday bash

Pregnant rapper Cardi B was seen making a stylish appearance at American Dream Mall in New Jersey over the weekend, following a celebration for her son Wave's third birthday.

The WAP hitmaker, who is expecting her third child with estranged husband Offset, was pushed in a wheelchair by her entourage as she showed off her blossoming baby bump.

Cardi, known for her bold fashion sense, wore a quirky furry white bunny hat, paired with a white Vetements cropped T-shirt, baggy distressed jeans, and pink boots.

Despite reports that the couple is moving forward with divorce plans, they reunited to celebrate their son's birthday at DreamWorks Water Park inside the mall.

PHOTOS: DailyMail
PHOTOS: DailyMail

Cardi also took to Instagram on Thursday to share snaps from the birthday party, captioning the carousel, “Happy birthday to my son Wavey Man.

“I was soo happy when I found I was having a baby then all of a sudden I got so scared when I found out I was having a boy I’m such a girly girl .You make it easy tho getting into that sporty mom bag. My baby love his momma soo much .Ill always have your back ,front and sides. BIG WAVE,” she added.

The couple shares daughter Kulture, six, and has maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship.

Cardi B announced her pregnancy in August, one day after filing for divorce from Offset. 

Prince Harry’s apology demand gets SLAMMED: ‘Nobody wants him back’

Prince Harry’s apology demand gets SLAMMED: ‘Nobody wants him back’
Prince Harry, William express desire to mend ties after surprising reunion

Prince Harry, William express desire to mend ties after surprising reunion
Bill Gates says his ideal tax system would cost him a whopping amount

Bill Gates says his ideal tax system would cost him a whopping amount
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’

Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’

Entertainment News

Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Lady Gaga makes heartfelt confession about ‘kind’ fiancé Michael Polansky
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Jennifer Aniston’s HUGE crush on Jon Hamm hints ‘dangerous’ next level plans
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Selena Gomez drops major hint for wedding with boyfriend Benny Blanco
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
BTS Jungkook, RM set to expose band's secrets in anticipating documentaries
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Jamie Foxx details devastating ‘health scare’ in 'WHAT HAD HAPPENED'
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Jason Kelce gives first statement as Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's 'breakup plan' leaks
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Justin Bieber gears for new music after welcoming baby boy Jack Blues
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Eminem receives shocking news after ‘The Death of Slim Shady’ release
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
'House of the Dragon' creator George R.R. Martin teases major changes in future seasons
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Nicole Kidman turns heads in black gown at ‘The Perfect Couple’ premiere
Alia Bhatt drops exciting glimpses of upcoming action film ‘Jigra’
Katy Perry calls Orlando Bloom romance ‘boring’ after rekindling relationship