Prince William sports beard in first appearance after reuniting with Prince Harry

Prince William has walked the walk in his glam element by not shaving his beard for the very first time while attending a royal engagement!
Today, on September 5, he came out to visit the Saatchi Gallery situated in London following quite a long vacation with Kate Middleton at the Balmoral Castle.
And, seemingly, the Prince of Wales has taken a leaf out of his younger brother Prince Harry’s book of facial hair grooming, as per Mirror.
Just recently, the two siblings were seen coming face-to-face after over one year of gap as they showed up for uncle Lord Robert Fellowes’ funeral last week.
It was when Prince William sent a video message alongside Kate Middleton for acknowledging Team GB’s effort in Olympics 2024 that he sported a beard for the first most time in public.
Seeing him sprout whiskers, a multitude of royal fans had gone gaga requesting him not to shave those facial hair off, but he eventually did in his next appearance.
After seeing Prince Harry carry a set of glorious beard on his face in their last face-off, it’s possible that Prince William got a nudge to change his style, and so we have witnessed this grand change once more.