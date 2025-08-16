Home / Royal

Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie to represent King Charles at Invictus Games?

Prince Harry’s 2027 Invictus Games will be held in Birmingham, United Kingdom

King Charles may lean on his nieces, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, to represent him at estranged son Prince Harry’s upcoming Invictus Games.

In July 2027, the Duke of Sussex will bring the Invictus Games – an international multi-sport event first held in 2014 – to his home country, the United Kingdom.

The Games, which promotes wounded serving and retired military personnel, will be hosted by Birmingham.

While Prince Harry has extended an olive branch towards King Charles and the Royal Family and has also initiated peace talks, the Games still present a challenge to the Royals given their strained relationship with the Duke.

The Spare author has also sent an invitation to his family to the event. However, it is unclear whether they will attend the Invictus Games.

While speaking to Express UK, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams suggested that if the rift between King Charles and Prince Harry remains unresolved by the time of the Games, the monarch might ask his nieces, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, to represent him at the event.

“Invictus, which Harry founded, is an important military charity. We don’t yet know if the King, who is Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, will attend,” he expressed, adding that Charles “is certain to be represented.”

He suggested, “He might ask Beatrice and Eugenie, both of whom get on with the Sussexes, to represent him. This would be quite within his rights as monarch.”

The last edition of the Invictus Games was held in February 2025.

