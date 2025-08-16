Home / Royal

Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips spill on mom Princess Anne’s ‘annoying’ habit

The Princess Royal, Anne, celebrated her milestone 75th anniversary this week

Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips spill on mom Princess Anne’s ‘annoying’ habit
Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips spill on mom Princess Anne’s ‘annoying’ habit

Although they love their mom to the moon, there is one habit Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips find “annoying” about Princess Anne.

The Princess Royal – who celebrated her milestone 75th birthday this week – is known for her hard work and dedication to her royal duties, having been titled the hardest working member of the British Royal Family.

This habit, however, occasionally frustrates her two children.

On their mother’s 70th birthday five years ago in 2020, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips sat for an interview during which they paid a heartfelt tribute to the Princess Royal.

As she gushed over Anne’s incredible trait, the then-39-year-old British equestrian also expressed some annoyance, saying, “She's like a sponge, it's unbelievable, the information that's stored in her brain. It's incredible. Quite annoying, as well.”

Agreeing with Zara, Peter chimed in, “It is quite annoying, yes.”

During the interview, the duo also revealed dropping their children off with Princess Anne, sharing that she loves having them around.

“She loves seeing them ride, she loves having them around for Sunday lunches, doing all the sorts of stuff we used to do as kids. She now takes them to do this sort of things," stated Peter.

Adding to her brother’s statement, Zara Tindall quipped, “We quite like leaving them on Sundays. We’ll say ‘We’ll pick them up later, bye.’”

Zara Tindall shares three children – Mia Tindall, Lena Tindall, and Lucas Tindall – with her husband Mike Tindall.

Meanwhile, Peter Phillips is the father of two kids – Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips – whom he shares with his ex-wife Autumn Kelly.

You Might Like:

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice earn praises amid Prince Andrew scandal

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice earn praises amid Prince Andrew scandal
The York sisters “have done nothing wrong” in the face of the media storm surrounding Prince Andrew

Queen Mary reacts to queries about Crown Prince Christian’s 'girlfriend' Emma

Queen Mary reacts to queries about Crown Prince Christian’s 'girlfriend' Emma
The Queen of Denmark was asked about her 19-year-old son Crown Prince Christian's reported girlfriend, Emma

Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie to represent King Charles at Invictus Games?

Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie to represent King Charles at Invictus Games?
Prince Harry’s 2027 Invictus Games will be held in Birmingham, United Kingdom

Prince Harry’s ex-charity faces major U.K. cuts after leadership clash

Prince Harry’s ex-charity faces major U.K. cuts after leadership clash
The Duke of Sussex’s African based charity organisation was hit with an acrimonious public dispute

King Willem breaks cover after month-long absence to mark solemn occasion

King Willem breaks cover after month-long absence to mark solemn occasion
The Royal Family of the Netherlands share update about King Willem-Alexander’s latest engagement

Prince William, Princess Kate to make major move with kids ahead of big event

Prince William, Princess Kate to make major move with kids ahead of big event
The palace revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales are set to make a move with their kids

King Willem-Alexander pays tribute to VJ Day heroes in touching message

King Willem-Alexander pays tribute to VJ Day heroes in touching message
The King of Netherlands, Willem-Alexander, delivers powerful speech to honor VJ Day heroes

Meghan Markle’s brand faces hygiene question after bug spotted on cookies

Meghan Markle’s brand faces hygiene question after bug spotted on cookies
The Duchess of Sussex launched her lifestyle brand As Ever with Netflix partnership consisting jams, baking mixes and wines

King Charles set to honour Hollywood star with knighthood at Palace

King Charles set to honour Hollywood star with knighthood at Palace
King Charles III to bestow knighthood on another star at Buckingham Palace

Princess Kate commended for active involvement in kids' school life

Princess Kate commended for active involvement in kids' school life
The Princess of Wales is known for prioritising her time with children despite her many Royal duties

Royal Family gives major update on rarely seen royals

Royal Family gives major update on rarely seen royals
The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attend the Far East Prisoners of War service on the 80th anniversary of VJ Day

Queen Camilla in tears as war veteran pays 'off-script' tribute to King Charles

Queen Camilla in tears as war veteran pays 'off-script' tribute to King Charles
King Charles and Queen Camilla mark emotional VJ Day service at the National Memorial Arboretum