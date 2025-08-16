Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips spill on mom Princess Anne’s ‘annoying’ habit

Although they love their mom to the moon, there is one habit Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips find “annoying” about Princess Anne.
The Princess Royal – who celebrated her milestone 75th birthday this week – is known for her hard work and dedication to her royal duties, having been titled the hardest working member of the British Royal Family.
This habit, however, occasionally frustrates her two children.
On their mother’s 70th birthday five years ago in 2020, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips sat for an interview during which they paid a heartfelt tribute to the Princess Royal.
As she gushed over Anne’s incredible trait, the then-39-year-old British equestrian also expressed some annoyance, saying, “She's like a sponge, it's unbelievable, the information that's stored in her brain. It's incredible. Quite annoying, as well.”
Agreeing with Zara, Peter chimed in, “It is quite annoying, yes.”
During the interview, the duo also revealed dropping their children off with Princess Anne, sharing that she loves having them around.
“She loves seeing them ride, she loves having them around for Sunday lunches, doing all the sorts of stuff we used to do as kids. She now takes them to do this sort of things," stated Peter.
Adding to her brother’s statement, Zara Tindall quipped, “We quite like leaving them on Sundays. We’ll say ‘We’ll pick them up later, bye.’”
Zara Tindall shares three children – Mia Tindall, Lena Tindall, and Lucas Tindall – with her husband Mike Tindall.
Meanwhile, Peter Phillips is the father of two kids – Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips – whom he shares with his ex-wife Autumn Kelly.