Meghan Markle’s brand faces hygiene question after bug spotted on cookies

Meghan Markle has been at the receiving end of an intense backlash after a recent social media post, where a bug could be seen crawling out from under cookies set stunningly on a plate.
The Duchess of Sussex was showcasing the end result of her As Ever shortbread mix on the brand's Instagram Stories, displaying the cookies on a baking sheet when the internet spotted the "gross" details.
Resharing the clip of her brand on X, a sharp-eyed user noted, "See the bug crawling around the cookie? Zoom in on the video. Eeeeeek!"
Prior to the "insect-infestation" incident, Meghan was under fire due to her Netflix's show, With Love, Meghan, Season 2's trailer, which featured Chrissy Teigen, who has been named a "cyberbully" on the internet.
The 39-year-old was the centre of controversy in 2021 after old tweets resurfaced where she told then-teenage bride Courtney Stodden to take her life.
Markle and husband Prince Harry's exclusive contract with Netflix was downgraded to a first-look deal.
Meaning that the couple can pitch the streaming giant ideas for upcoming projects without the platform having to make a financial commitment and can take their ideas elsewhere if Netflix is not interested.
No announcement has been made about a third season of With Love, Meghan, as Season 2 was pieced together with material not used in the show's original eight-episode run that dropped in March.