Meghan Markle’s brand faces hygiene question after bug spotted on cookies

The Duchess of Sussex launched her lifestyle brand As Ever with Netflix partnership consisting jams, baking mixes and wines

Meghan Markle has been at the receiving end of an intense backlash after a recent social media post, where a bug could be seen crawling out from under cookies set stunningly on a plate.

The Duchess of Sussex was showcasing the end result of her As Ever shortbread mix on the brand's Instagram Stories, displaying the cookies on a baking sheet when the internet spotted the "gross" details.

Resharing the clip of her brand on X, a sharp-eyed user noted, "See the bug crawling around the cookie? Zoom in on the video. Eeeeeek!"

Prior to the "insect-infestation" incident, Meghan was under fire due to her Netflix's show, With Love, Meghan, Season 2's trailer, which featured Chrissy Teigen, who has been named a "cyberbully" on the internet.

The 39-year-old was the centre of controversy in 2021 after old tweets resurfaced where she told then-teenage bride Courtney Stodden to take her life.

Markle and husband Prince Harry's exclusive contract with Netflix was downgraded to a first-look deal.

Meaning that the couple can pitch the streaming giant ideas for upcoming projects without the platform having to make a financial commitment and can take their ideas elsewhere if Netflix is not interested.

No announcement has been made about a third season of With Love, Meghan, as Season 2 was pieced together with material not used in the show's original eight-episode run that dropped in March.

