Home / Royal

Prince William, Kate’s Adelaide Cottage a symbol of ‘unhappy memories’ for them?

Kensington Palace makes major announcement about the Prince and Princess of Wales’s relocation from Adelaide Cottage

Prince William, Kate’s Adelaide Cottage a symbol of ‘unhappy memories’ for them?


Prince William and Princess Kate are gearing up leave their “unhappy memories” behind!

In a new update, GB News reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales are preparing to relocate with their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – later this year.

“The Wales family move house later this year,” confirmed a spokesperson of William and Kate’s Kensington Palace.

Speaking to the Sun, a source close to the Waleses claimed that Adelaide Cottage – current residence of the future King and Queen – is full of several “unhappy memories” for the family.

Prince William and Kate Middleton moved into Adelaide Cottage in August 2022, and since then the couple has faced multiple challenges one after another.

Just weeks after the settled in the property, William’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II passed away.

At the same residence, the Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer in 2024, with the cottage serving as her recovery place during the challenging battle.

“Over the last few years while they have lived at Adelaide Cottage, there have been some really difficult times,” shared the tipster.

They continued to say that relocating now offers the Waleses "an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter; an opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind,” adding, “This is a move for the long-term. They see it as their forever home.”

Prince William and Princess Kate are expected to move into Forest Lodge – an eight-bedroom mansion within Windsor Great Park.

You Might Like:

Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips spill on mom Princess Anne’s ‘annoying’ habit

Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips spill on mom Princess Anne’s ‘annoying’ habit
The Princess Royal, Anne, celebrated her milestone 75th anniversary this week

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice earn praises amid Prince Andrew scandal

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice earn praises amid Prince Andrew scandal
The York sisters “have done nothing wrong” in the face of the media storm surrounding Prince Andrew

Queen Mary reacts to queries about Crown Prince Christian’s 'girlfriend' Emma

Queen Mary reacts to queries about Crown Prince Christian’s 'girlfriend' Emma
The Queen of Denmark was asked about her 19-year-old son Crown Prince Christian's reported girlfriend, Emma

Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie to represent King Charles at Invictus Games?

Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie to represent King Charles at Invictus Games?
Prince Harry’s 2027 Invictus Games will be held in Birmingham, United Kingdom

Prince Harry’s ex-charity faces major U.K. cuts after leadership clash

Prince Harry’s ex-charity faces major U.K. cuts after leadership clash
The Duke of Sussex’s African based charity organisation was hit with an acrimonious public dispute

King Willem breaks cover after month-long absence to mark solemn occasion

King Willem breaks cover after month-long absence to mark solemn occasion
The Royal Family of the Netherlands share update about King Willem-Alexander’s latest engagement

Prince William, Princess Kate to make major move with kids ahead of big event

Prince William, Princess Kate to make major move with kids ahead of big event
The palace revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales are set to make a move with their kids

King Willem-Alexander pays tribute to VJ Day heroes in touching message

King Willem-Alexander pays tribute to VJ Day heroes in touching message
The King of Netherlands, Willem-Alexander, delivers powerful speech to honor VJ Day heroes

Meghan Markle’s brand faces hygiene question after bug spotted on cookies

Meghan Markle’s brand faces hygiene question after bug spotted on cookies
The Duchess of Sussex launched her lifestyle brand As Ever with Netflix partnership consisting jams, baking mixes and wines

King Charles set to honour Hollywood star with knighthood at Palace

King Charles set to honour Hollywood star with knighthood at Palace
King Charles III to bestow knighthood on another star at Buckingham Palace

Princess Kate commended for active involvement in kids' school life

Princess Kate commended for active involvement in kids' school life
The Princess of Wales is known for prioritising her time with children despite her many Royal duties

Royal Family gives major update on rarely seen royals

Royal Family gives major update on rarely seen royals
The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attend the Far East Prisoners of War service on the 80th anniversary of VJ Day