Prince William, Kate’s Adelaide Cottage a symbol of ‘unhappy memories’ for them?

Prince William and Princess Kate are gearing up leave their “unhappy memories” behind!
In a new update, GB News reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales are preparing to relocate with their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – later this year.
“The Wales family move house later this year,” confirmed a spokesperson of William and Kate’s Kensington Palace.
Speaking to the Sun, a source close to the Waleses claimed that Adelaide Cottage – current residence of the future King and Queen – is full of several “unhappy memories” for the family.
Prince William and Kate Middleton moved into Adelaide Cottage in August 2022, and since then the couple has faced multiple challenges one after another.
Just weeks after the settled in the property, William’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II passed away.
At the same residence, the Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer in 2024, with the cottage serving as her recovery place during the challenging battle.
“Over the last few years while they have lived at Adelaide Cottage, there have been some really difficult times,” shared the tipster.
They continued to say that relocating now offers the Waleses "an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter; an opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind,” adding, “This is a move for the long-term. They see it as their forever home.”
Prince William and Princess Kate are expected to move into Forest Lodge – an eight-bedroom mansion within Windsor Great Park.