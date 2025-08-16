Home / Royal

Prince Harry’s ex-charity faces major U.K. cuts after leadership clash

The Duke of Sussex’s African based charity organisation was hit with an acrimonious public dispute


Prince Harry’s once-closely linked charity, Sentebale, has slashed its U.K. workforce to just one staff member — a dramatic downsizing that comes only weeks after a report detailed the bitter fallout between the Duke and the organization’s leadership.

As per GB News, the Duke of Sussex’s African based charity organisation was hit with an acrimonious public dispute between him and the charity's former chairwoman Dr Sophie Chandauka.

Following the commission report, Sentebale has now confirmed that only a single full-time employee left at its UK headquarters.

The statement indicated that seven departures would take place at three locations between April and September.

A redundancy notice highlighted that they "does not have" donor funding and was facing "retrenchment".

Sentebale said that the recent layoffs were part of a "global restructuring" that had been discussed in early 2024 and announced in December of that year.

They explained, "Improve efficiencies, transition senior executive roles to Southern Africa and to respond to changing service delivery demands."

The organization said that the restructuring was prompted by "increasing uncertainty relating to international donor funding specifically (e.g. USAID) and uncertainty relating to events such as polo."

As per The Times, the charity's global head of finance and compliance was among those who were fired from the organization.

The report came after the controversy that emerged earlier this year featured accusations of bullying and misogyny, causing a broad wave of resignations among the charity's board members.

You Might Like:

King Willem breaks cover after month-long absence to mark solemn occasion

King Willem breaks cover after month-long absence to mark solemn occasion
The Royal Family of the Netherlands share update about King Willem-Alexander’s latest engagement

Prince William, Princess Kate to make major move with kids ahead of big event

Prince William, Princess Kate to make major move with kids ahead of big event
The palace revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales are set to make a move with their kids

King Willem-Alexander pays tribute to VJ Day heroes in touching message

King Willem-Alexander pays tribute to VJ Day heroes in touching message
The King of Netherlands, Willem-Alexander, delivers powerful speech to honor VJ Day heroes

Meghan Markle’s brand faces hygiene question after bug spotted on cookies

Meghan Markle’s brand faces hygiene question after bug spotted on cookies
The Duchess of Sussex launched her lifestyle brand As Ever with Netflix partnership consisting jams, baking mixes and wines

King Charles set to honour Hollywood star with knighthood at Palace

King Charles set to honour Hollywood star with knighthood at Palace
King Charles III to bestow knighthood on another star at Buckingham Palace

Princess Kate commended for active involvement in kids' school life

Princess Kate commended for active involvement in kids' school life
The Princess of Wales is known for prioritising her time with children despite her many Royal duties

Royal Family gives major update on rarely seen royals

Royal Family gives major update on rarely seen royals
The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attend the Far East Prisoners of War service on the 80th anniversary of VJ Day

Queen Camilla in tears as war veteran pays 'off-script' tribute to King Charles

Queen Camilla in tears as war veteran pays 'off-script' tribute to King Charles
King Charles and Queen Camilla mark emotional VJ Day service at the National Memorial Arboretum

King Charles lauds Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward’s special role on VJ Day

King Charles lauds Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward’s special role on VJ Day
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attended a service of remembrance at the Scottish National War Memorial

Monaco Royals share delightful update after Prince Albert’s major announcement

Monaco Royals share delightful update after Prince Albert’s major announcement
Prince Albert recently announced opening of Palace’s doors to public for a special exhibition of Princess Grace’s belongings

Buckingham Palace shares emotional scenes from King Charles’ VJ Day service

Buckingham Palace shares emotional scenes from King Charles’ VJ Day service
King Charles, Queen Camilla stepped out to attend a national Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum

Sarah Ferguson lauds WWII fighters’ legacy in poignant VJ Day tribute

Sarah Ferguson lauds WWII fighters’ legacy in poignant VJ Day tribute
The Duchess of York pens moving message to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VJ Day