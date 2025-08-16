Prince Harry’s ex-charity faces major U.K. cuts after leadership clash

Prince Harry’s once-closely linked charity, Sentebale, has slashed its U.K. workforce to just one staff member — a dramatic downsizing that comes only weeks after a report detailed the bitter fallout between the Duke and the organization’s leadership.
As per GB News, the Duke of Sussex’s African based charity organisation was hit with an acrimonious public dispute between him and the charity's former chairwoman Dr Sophie Chandauka.
Following the commission report, Sentebale has now confirmed that only a single full-time employee left at its UK headquarters.
The statement indicated that seven departures would take place at three locations between April and September.
A redundancy notice highlighted that they "does not have" donor funding and was facing "retrenchment".
Sentebale said that the recent layoffs were part of a "global restructuring" that had been discussed in early 2024 and announced in December of that year.
They explained, "Improve efficiencies, transition senior executive roles to Southern Africa and to respond to changing service delivery demands."
The organization said that the restructuring was prompted by "increasing uncertainty relating to international donor funding specifically (e.g. USAID) and uncertainty relating to events such as polo."
As per The Times, the charity's global head of finance and compliance was among those who were fired from the organization.
The report came after the controversy that emerged earlier this year featured accusations of bullying and misogyny, causing a broad wave of resignations among the charity's board members.