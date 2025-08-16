Home / Royal

Prince William, Princess Kate to make major move with kids ahead of big event

The palace revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales are set to make a move with their kids


Kensington Palace has confirmed that Prince William and Princess Kate are preparing for a significant move with their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis ahead of Christmas, 

As per GB News, the palace revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales will relocate with their three children later this year.

The family’s "forever home" is thought to be Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom house found within Windsor Great Park.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed to the outlet, “The Wales family will move house later this year.”

The Grade II-listed Forest Lodge will become their main residence, just a short move from Adelaide Cottage, where they’ve lived since 2022.

Like past renovations, the Wales family will keep their no live-in staff policy, with minor upgrades already underway at the 328-year-old property, per The Sun.

According to a source, Princess Kate and Prince William's motivation for the move was revealed as "Windsor has become their home. However, over the last few years while they have lived at Adelaide Cottage there have been some really difficult times."

The source explained that the relocation offers the royals "an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter; an opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind."

“This is a move for the long-term. They see it as their forever home,” they added.

To note, the Wales family has a plan to complete their relocation before Christmas this year.

