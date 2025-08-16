Home / Royal

King Willem-Alexander pays tribute to VJ Day heroes in touching message

The King of Netherlands, Willem-Alexander, delivers powerful speech to honor VJ Day heroes

King Willem-Alexander pays tribute to VJ Day heroes in touching message

King Willem-Alexander pays tribute to VJ Day heroes in touching message 

King Willem-Alexander had paid a touching tribute to VJ Day heroes

On Friday, August 15, the monarch stepped out to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day.

The National Memorial Foundation organizes an annual commemoration for all the victims of the Japanese occupation of Dutch-India.

While attending the event, His Majesty delivered a powerful speech laid the first wreath.

The Royal Family of Netherlands also shared an update about the King Willem’s royal engagement.

“The capitulation of Japan ended the Second World War eighty years ago. This liberated the entire Kingdom of the Netherlands on August 15, 1945,” as per the official website of the Palace.

The statement continued, “At the Indian Monument in The Hague live the King and @minpres Take a look at the national memorial. The King delivers a speech and lays the first wreath.”

The Minister-President, Secretary of State Tielen of Public Health, Welfare and Sport and the chairmen of the First and Second Chambers also laid a wreath.

It further noted, “At the end of the ceremony, King William-Alexander opens the parade along the Indian Monument.”

To note, this outing marks the monarch’s first royal duty after the summer break.

You Might Like:

Prince Harry’s ex-charity faces major U.K. cuts after leadership clash

Prince Harry’s ex-charity faces major U.K. cuts after leadership clash
The Duke of Sussex’s African based charity organisation was hit with an acrimonious public dispute

King Willem breaks cover after month-long absence to mark solemn occasion

King Willem breaks cover after month-long absence to mark solemn occasion
The Royal Family of the Netherlands share update about King Willem-Alexander’s latest engagement

Prince William, Princess Kate to make major move with kids ahead of big event

Prince William, Princess Kate to make major move with kids ahead of big event
The palace revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales are set to make a move with their kids

Meghan Markle’s brand faces hygiene question after bug spotted on cookies

Meghan Markle’s brand faces hygiene question after bug spotted on cookies
The Duchess of Sussex launched her lifestyle brand As Ever with Netflix partnership consisting jams, baking mixes and wines

King Charles set to honour Hollywood star with knighthood at Palace

King Charles set to honour Hollywood star with knighthood at Palace
King Charles III to bestow knighthood on another star at Buckingham Palace

Princess Kate commended for active involvement in kids' school life

Princess Kate commended for active involvement in kids' school life
The Princess of Wales is known for prioritising her time with children despite her many Royal duties

Royal Family gives major update on rarely seen royals

Royal Family gives major update on rarely seen royals
The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attend the Far East Prisoners of War service on the 80th anniversary of VJ Day

Queen Camilla in tears as war veteran pays 'off-script' tribute to King Charles

Queen Camilla in tears as war veteran pays 'off-script' tribute to King Charles
King Charles and Queen Camilla mark emotional VJ Day service at the National Memorial Arboretum

King Charles lauds Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward’s special role on VJ Day

King Charles lauds Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward’s special role on VJ Day
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attended a service of remembrance at the Scottish National War Memorial

Monaco Royals share delightful update after Prince Albert’s major announcement

Monaco Royals share delightful update after Prince Albert’s major announcement
Prince Albert recently announced opening of Palace’s doors to public for a special exhibition of Princess Grace’s belongings

Buckingham Palace shares emotional scenes from King Charles’ VJ Day service

Buckingham Palace shares emotional scenes from King Charles’ VJ Day service
King Charles, Queen Camilla stepped out to attend a national Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum

Sarah Ferguson lauds WWII fighters’ legacy in poignant VJ Day tribute

Sarah Ferguson lauds WWII fighters’ legacy in poignant VJ Day tribute
The Duchess of York pens moving message to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VJ Day