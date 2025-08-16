King Willem-Alexander pays tribute to VJ Day heroes in touching message 

King Willem-Alexander had paid a touching tribute to VJ Day heroes
On Friday, August 15, the monarch stepped out to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day.
The National Memorial Foundation organizes an annual commemoration for all the victims of the Japanese occupation of Dutch-India.
While attending the event, His Majesty delivered a powerful speech laid the first wreath.
The Royal Family of Netherlands also shared an update about the King Willem’s royal engagement.
“The capitulation of Japan ended the Second World War eighty years ago. This liberated the entire Kingdom of the Netherlands on August 15, 1945,” as per the official website of the Palace.
The statement continued, “At the Indian Monument in The Hague live the King and @minpres Take a look at the national memorial. The King delivers a speech and lays the first wreath.”
The Minister-President, Secretary of State Tielen of Public Health, Welfare and Sport and the chairmen of the First and Second Chambers also laid a wreath.
It further noted, “At the end of the ceremony, King William-Alexander opens the parade along the Indian Monument.”
To note, this outing marks the monarch’s first royal duty after the summer break.