Princess Eugenie, Beatrice earn praises amid Prince Andrew scandal

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice have been lauded for handling themselves with dignity and restraint as their father Prince Andrew continues to face intense scrutiny.
A royal commentator noted that the Princesses of York “have done nothing wrong” in the face of the media storm surrounding their father, the disgraced Duke.
The Duke of York took the attention in recent weeks after a series of claims about his life were published in a new royal biography.
In Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, author Andrew Lownie's biography dropped shocking allegations regarding Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.
The Royal commentator Jennie Bond showed sympathy with the York sisters for enduring the “lurid” claims made against their father.
“For his two daughters, this latest slew of lurid allegations must be hard to take,” the commentator observed.
“They have done nothing wrong and are popular with the rest of the family — and with much of the public," Bond added.
Her comments were in line with those of royal commentator Ingrid Seward, who observed that Beatrice and Eugenie are “"finding this very difficult – it's a horrid time.”
"I'm not surprised they haven't come out and said anything in his defence. For his girls to show their solidarity publicly wouldn't benefit them in any way," Seward added.
To note, the report came after recent polls show the York sisters remain popular with the public, unlike their father, whose reputation has plummeted since his 2019 Newsnight interview.