Princess Kate commended for active involvement in kids' school life

Princess Kate has once again proven that she is a hands-on parent despite her busy Royal schedule.
The Princess of Wales's dedication to her children – Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven – was a topic of discussion on The Real Housewives of London's world premiere.
One of the reality show's leading ladies, Panthea Parker, shared a rare insight into Kate's life as a mother, noting, "I see her quite a few times because my son’s school plays against her son's school."
"I do see her a lot but not to talk to, just from afar. So classy, so lovely, and she never misses any of her children’s matches, so really amazing," Parker gushed.
Back in 2020, the princess shared a rare parenting insight about the school run on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast.
Speaking to host Giovanna Fletcher, Prince William's wife admitted that mum guilt is something that she "absolutely" deals with in her daily life.
"Anyone who doesn't as a mother is actually lying!" she laughed before sharing a story from that very day.
"Yep – all the time, yep. And you know even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here – George and Charlotte were like, 'Mummy how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?,'" Princess Kate recalled.
Currently relaxing due to the school holidays, the Wales family is famous for their participation and adoration for sports and outdoor activities.