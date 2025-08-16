King Willem breaks cover after month-long absence to mark solemn occasion

King Willem-Alexander finally ended his over a month-long break from royal duties for a solemn occasion.
Taking to their official Instagram account on Friday, August 15, the Dutch Royal Family shared an update about the monarch’s latest engagement, reporting that he returned to his royal duties to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day (VJ Day).
The palace’s post featured King Willem-Alexander in a navy blue suit, white shirt, and purple tie, seemingly engaged in conversation with someone out of frame.
“The capitulation of Japan ended the Second World War eighty years ago. This liberated the entire Kingdom of the Netherlands on August 15, 1945. The National Memorial Foundation 15 August 1945 organizes an annual commemoration for all the victims of the Japanese occupation of Dutch-India,” captioned the Royals.
Sharing about the King’s duties on the milestone occasion, the Royal Family stated that Willem-Alexander visited the Indian Monument in The Hague, where he delivered a powerful speech and laid the first wreath.
“At the Indian Monument in The Hague live the King and @minpres Take a look at the national memorial. The King delivers a speech and lays the first wreath,” they wrote.
Furthermore, the Dutch Royals noted, “The Minister-President, Secretary of State Tielen of Public Health, Welfare and Sport and the chairmen of the First and Second Chambers lay a wreath. At the end of the ceremony, King William-Alexander opens the parade along the Indian Monument.”
Notably, this marked King Willem-Alexander’s first appearance in five weeks.
His last engagement was on July 6, when he visited the Old Limburg Schuttersfeest federation to open the annual shooting tournament, Oud-Limburgs Shooters Party.