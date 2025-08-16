King Charles set to honour Hollywood star with knighthood at Palace

King Charles will bestow knighthood on a renowned British actor, Sir Gary Oldman, at Buckingham Palace.
The 67-year-old star expressed his gratitude on the big achievement during a chat with Hello magazine.
He said, "Well, funny you should mention it. I had my Paul Smith suit fitting, my first fitting, this morning before I came here. I think one should [get a special suit] for the occasion.”
Gary continued, “That's the thing, because I knew a few weeks in advance of the news being released, but there's an embargo on it, and then the family said to me, 'Oh, you knew and you didn't tell us.”
The Slow Horses star explained that he had to hide the delightful news from his family because “the Royal Family told me not to say anything and I'm going to follow the rules!' so there is a date, but I cannot say."
Sir Gary will receive knighthood from Charles for his services in the acting industry.
The British monarch recognized 1,215 people in the birthday honor's list including football legend David Beckham.
To note, the renowned actor also shared that he does have a date for the Palace ceremony but cannot reveal it due to security.