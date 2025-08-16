Queen Mary reacts to queries about Crown Prince Christian’s 'girlfriend' Emma

Queen Mary of Denmark was met with questions about her son Crown Prince Christian’s rumored girlfriend, Emma, during an outing in Tårnby this week.
On Wednesday, when the Queen of Denmark left her engagement in Tårnby she was asked about her 19-year-old son Crown Prince Christian's reported girlfriend, Emma.
One journalist, via SE og HØR, inquired, "Your Majesty! What do you think of the Crown Prince's Emma?"
Dressed in a business-chic striped suit, the Queen ignored the question.
However, footage shared by the Danish outlet showed that she kept walking and shaking hands before waving and entering her car.
Notably, the Danish Queen was asked about Emma after earlier this month Christian was spotted at Smukfest music festival with Emma.
According to an August 8 report by the Danish publication, Billed-Bladet, Crown Prince Christian attended the Smukfest music festival accompanied by "his Emma," who is said to have graduated from the same high school as him last year.
The Danish outlet described Emma as the Crown Prince's "flame" and reported that the two were in the French Riviera this summer,
It is reported that they were "spotted in loving embraces and with warm kisses under the sun."
To note, Emma also attended a private birthday celebration held at Amalienborg for Christian's 18-year-old sister Princess Isabella earlier this year.