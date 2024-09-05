Travis Kelce embraces life as Taylor Swift's arm candy

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is loving every minute of being Taylor Swift's partner!
In a recent interview on CBS Mornings, Kelce shared his thoughts on being Swift's arm candy.
"It's the life I chose, I guess. I have fun with it," he gushed.
The NFL player, who has been dating Swift since September 2023, acknowledged that being in the spotlight comes with the territory of his high-profile relationship.
“Everyone’s loving it. Mama Kelce is having so much fun. I think my dad is slowly getting more comfortable with it, and Jason has always been a pro at it,” he added.
Kelce spent the summer traveling with Swift and supporting her on her Eras Tour, even joining her onstage at Wembley Stadium in June.
When asked about his favorite Taylor Swift song, Kelce couldn't pick just one.
“Oh, a bunch of them. They’re all my favorite, literally, every single one. You see me at a concert, you’ll see me singing them all,” he added.
The tight end also opened up about why he thinks people are rooting for him.
“I hope it’s because they see I’m just a genuinely good person and I love what I do and I love doing it with the people that I’m doing it with. I’d rather give everybody happiness and something to cheer about than otherwise,” Kelce expressed.
The couple's relationship has been making headlines since they first sparked dating rumors in September 2023.