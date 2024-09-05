Entertainment

Hugh Jackman shows off ripped ‘Wolverine’ physique: See pic

The 55-year-old actor posted a shirtless mirror photo on Wednesday

  • by Web Desk
  September 05, 2024
Hugh Jackman has set the internet ablaze with an incredibly ripped photo of himself as Wolverine, captioning it with a heartfelt message of gratitude.

The 55-year-old actor posted a shirtless mirror photo on Wednesday, September 4, showcasing his extremely toned body that he worked so hard to get for his role as Wolverine in Deadpool.

He captioned the photo, “I am grateful.”


Jackman stiffened up in the picture, posing in a restroom while sporting black Under Armour tracksuit bottoms.

“All those days in the gym paid off!” wrote former ski racer Lindsey Vonn in the comments section.

For Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine, which was released in July and saw Jackman reprising his X-Men role for the first time since 2017, he talked candidly to PEOPLE earlier this year about getting his physique back in superhero shape.

“When I came back to it, it was really fun and I was thrilled. My body was a little sore at the beginning, but I was thrilled that my body was still responding. And I realized how good it is for your brain. But the hardest bit…the food,” Jackman admitted,

He also opened up about his challenge in bulking up to become Wolverine.

“I have to eat a lot,” he continued, adding, “For me, for my body type, I'm naturally skinny. To get the size on, that's the hardest bit. That's the bit that does my head in.” 

