Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married soon?

Now he officially “belongs” to her!
On Tuesday, August 26, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sparked a frenzy among fans by finally announcing their engagement after two years of dating.
Taking to Instagram, the lovebirds shared a joint post to announce the delightful news alongside a carousel of dreamy engagement photos.
“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” captioned the couple.
In a dreamy setting of a floral garden, the Love Story crooner said “yes” to her boyfriend.
Dressed in coordinated outfits, the Eras Tour hitmaker appeared on cloud nine as she hugged and kissed the NFL star.
For the milestone moment, Taylor Swift slipped into a striking black-and-white dress by Polo Ralph Lauren, while the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight-end rocked a black shirt and white shorts by the same luxury brand.
Taylor Swift engagement ring:
Swift also shared an up-close photo of her sparkling engagement ring featuring an old mine brilliant-cut diamond in a gold bezel setting.
The sparkler was designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry, reported Page Six.
When are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married?
While Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are yet to announce their wedding date, the couple’s Instagram caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” suggests that they will be getting married soon.
How long have Taylor and Travis been together?
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been together for two years, since mid-2023.
What is the age difference between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?
The age difference between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is just two months, with the NFL star being older than the Blank Space singer.
Taylor Swift net worth:
According to Forbes, Taylor Swift’s net worth is estimated to be $1.6 billion as of 2024.