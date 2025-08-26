Kim Kardashian hypes mom Kris Jenner for her stunning Vogue cover

Kim Kardashian has become Kris Jenner’s cheerleader!
The 69-year-old American socialite stunned her fans on Tuesday, August 26, by unveiling her striking Vogue September issue cover photos.
Taking to Instagram, Jenner shared a two-slide post, captioning, “I am so honored to be on the cover of @voguearabia’s September issue!! A huge thank you to the incredible creative and editorial teams over at Vogue.”
The first cover featured The Kardashians alum in a close-up shot wearing a glittery sequined ensemble, as she looked away from camera while flashing a radiant smile.
In the second cover, she donned a chic mustard coat paired with sheer black stockings, with a black belt drawing attention to her slim waistline.
Hyping up her mother, Kim Kardashian reposted Kris Jenner’s post on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Yessss Queen @krisjenner @voguearabia.”
Fans reaction:
Shortly after Kris Jenner dropped her glamorous cover photos, her fans flooded the comment section with their delightful reactions.
One of the admirers penned, “This is your moment! Forever a cover girl!”
“You are truly the blueprint, Kris. Every detail of this cover screams strength, grace, and unstoppable energy. Love it,” gushed another.
A third praised, “KRIS JENNER THE WOMEN THAT YOU ARE.”
“stunning & so classy & chic,” added a fourth.
About Kris Jenner:
Kris Jenner is an American media personality, socialite, and businesswoman, who rose to fame with her appearance in the hit reality TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
She is mother of Kourtney, Khloé, Kim, and Rob Kardashian, as well as Kylie and Kendall Jenner.