Home / Entertainment

Kim Kardashian hypes mom Kris Jenner for her stunning Vogue cover

Kris Jenner drops jaws with her striking photos for Vogue’s September issue

Kim Kardashian hypes mom Kris Jenner for her stunning Vogue cover
Kim Kardashian hypes mom Kris Jenner for her stunning Vogue cover

Kim Kardashian has become Kris Jenner’s cheerleader!

The 69-year-old American socialite stunned her fans on Tuesday, August 26, by unveiling her striking Vogue September issue cover photos.

Taking to Instagram, Jenner shared a two-slide post, captioning, “I am so honored to be on the cover of @voguearabia’s September issue!! A huge thank you to the incredible creative and editorial teams over at Vogue.”

The first cover featured The Kardashians alum in a close-up shot wearing a glittery sequined ensemble, as she looked away from camera while flashing a radiant smile.

In the second cover, she donned a chic mustard coat paired with sheer black stockings, with a black belt drawing attention to her slim waistline.

Hyping up her mother, Kim Kardashian reposted Kris Jenner’s post on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Yessss Queen @krisjenner @voguearabia.”

P.C. Instagram/kimkardashian
P.C. Instagram/kimkardashian

Fans reaction:

Shortly after Kris Jenner dropped her glamorous cover photos, her fans flooded the comment section with their delightful reactions.

One of the admirers penned, “This is your moment! Forever a cover girl!”

“You are truly the blueprint, Kris. Every detail of this cover screams strength, grace, and unstoppable energy. Love it,” gushed another.

A third praised, “KRIS JENNER THE WOMEN THAT YOU ARE.”

“stunning & so classy & chic,” added a fourth.

About Kris Jenner:

Kris Jenner is an American media personality, socialite, and businesswoman, who rose to fame with her appearance in the hit reality TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

She is mother of Kourtney, Khloé, Kim, and Rob Kardashian, as well as Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

You Might Like:

Thomas Rhett's wife Lauren Akins announces pregnancy with baby no.5

Thomas Rhett's wife Lauren Akins announces pregnancy with baby no.5
The country singer, Thomas Rhett, is already a father to four girls — Lillie Carolina, Lennon Love, Ada James, and Willa Gray

Taylor Swift axes Blake Lively from inner circle after friendship falls out

Taylor Swift axes Blake Lively from inner circle after friendship falls out
The 'Gossip Girl' starlet was reportedly left off the guest list for Selena Gomez’s 33rd birthday

Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles confirm dating rumors with steamy outing

Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles confirm dating rumors with steamy outing
Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz sparked romance rumors with their romantic stroll in Italy over the weekend

Millie Bobby Brown reveals her ‘little upgrade’ after adopting baby girl

Millie Bobby Brown reveals her ‘little upgrade’ after adopting baby girl
The ‘Stranger Things’ actress Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced adopting a baby girl last week

Taylor Swift fans slam Zoë Kravitz over Harry Styles rumours

Taylor Swift fans slam Zoë Kravitz over Harry Styles rumours
Zoë Kravatiz and Taylor Swift-ex Harry Styles ignited romance rumours after PDA moment

Kim Kardashian faces backlash over daughter North West's bold fashion choices

Kim Kardashian faces backlash over daughter North West's bold fashion choices
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian parted ways in 2022 after spending a decade together

Jenna Ortega reveals impact of ‘Wednesday’ character in personal life

Jenna Ortega reveals impact of ‘Wednesday’ character in personal life
Jenna Ortega opens up about how 'Wednesday' and 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' roles changed her life

Taylor Swift takes bold step to protect new album from leaks

Taylor Swift takes bold step to protect new album from leaks
Taylor Swift takes major decision to safeguard 'The Life of a Showgirl' from leaks before album release

Hailey Bieber drops sweet family moments after Justin Bieber's steamy snap

Hailey Bieber drops sweet family moments after Justin Bieber's steamy snap
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber recently celebrated the first birthday of their only son, Jack Blues Bieber, last week

Margot Robbie shares motherhood journey after her baby crashes interview

Margot Robbie shares motherhood journey after her baby crashes interview
The 'Barbie' star welcomed her son in October last year with her husband, Tom Ackerley

Forgotten Hollywood romances: Top 5 couples who dated on and off

Forgotten Hollywood romances: Top 5 couples who dated on and off
Here’s a list of five renowned celebrity couples who had an on and off relationship for years

Sam Asghari breaks silence on jaw-dropping Britney Spears' marriage claims

Sam Asghari breaks silence on jaw-dropping Britney Spears' marriage claims
Sam Asghari confesses 'love' for Britney Spears after 'seven years' of romantic relationship