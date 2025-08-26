Blake Lively enjoys 'great' birthday after Taylor Swift cuts ties

Home / Entertainment

The 'Gossip Girl' star celebrated her 38th birthday amid legal feud with Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively is preparing to mark her 38th birthday this week, but celebrations come as the actress finds herself embroiled in a tense legal clash with actor-director Justin Baldoni.

According to PEOPLE, the Gossip Girl star who celebrated her 38 birthday on Monday, August 25, has been "having a great summer," adding, "It’s mostly been about family time."

The source stated, "they’ve also traveled as a family” before the kids resume their school.

They continued, Lively "was looking forward to some quiet time with her family."

It is disclosed that she spent time with Reynolds, 48, and their four kids "unwinds her. She focuses on this.”

Another insider added, "She’s grateful for Ryan’s support over the past year.”

Lively shares daughters James, Inez and Betty plus son Olin with husband Ryan Reynolds.

The Green Lantern star’s birthday comes after Lionsgate announced August 21 that she will produce and star in an action rom-com titled The Survival List.

This is the first new project Blake Lively has landed since she sued her It Ends With Us director and costar, Justin Baldoni, in December 2024. S

The alleged sexual harassment and retaliation, claims he has denied, and their trial is slated for March 2026.

