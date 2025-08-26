Thomas Rhett's wife Lauren Akins announces pregnancy with baby no.5

Thomas Rhett is once again expanding their family with wife Lauren Akins!
The 35-year-old singer’s wife, Lauren, took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, August 26, to announce that she is pregnant with baby no 5.
In an announcement video, the couple stood side-by-side as Rhett sang a tune to break the joyous news.
"Well, I was wrapping my head around being a dad. Big wrench got thrown in the plans that we thought we had. Now Lauren's showing —got one on the way. That's —" the soon-to-be dad paused looking at his wife, before continuing, "five under 10. Hey what can I say. Yeah life changes. You wake up ain't nothing the same. Yeah life changes."
Rhett captioned the post, "Here we go again! We’ve got some really excited big sisters in our house. God is so good."
The post was met with heartfelt congratulations and warm wishes from her friends and fans alike.
Congratulations!!!! Best news of the year!, one wrote in the comment section.
Another fan penned, Congratulations!!! Play that baby some Polka from our CD!
For those unaware, the country singer, Thomas Rhett, is already a father to four girls — Lillie Carolina, 3, Lennon Love, 5, Ada James, 8, and Willa Gray, 9.