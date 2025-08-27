Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce actual engagement date revealed

The 'Lover' crooner and the NFL player have shared their engagement news in a romantic Instagram post

Taylor Swift has caused quite a frenzy on the internet after dropping the dreamy clicks from her engagement on a random afternoon; however, she might have kept the news a secret for some time.

A source exclusively informed Page Six on Tuesday, August 26, that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end actually proposed to the Love Story singer "a couple of weeks ago." The exact date of the proposal is not immediately known.

It has not been made clear if the proposal took place before or after the head-over-heels pair recorded the New Heights podcast, which was posted on August 13, where she made another big announcement about the release of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The Sparks Fly singer and Travis did not go public with their engagement news until Tuesday afternoon, August 26.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the NFL star and Grammy winner cheekily captioned a joint post via Instagram.

The carousel of romantic clicks also featured a snap of Travis getting down on one knee in a beautiful garden to pop the question with an eight-carat ring featuring a stunning cushion-cut diamond that was co-designed by Kindred Lubec.

Moreover, the social media post, which garnered 10 million likes within an hour of posting, was also accompanied by Taylor's track So High School, seemingly confirming that she wrote the song for her now-fiancé.

Furthermore, the insider also revealed that the Kelce fam learned about the engagement long before the power couple shared the news with their fans, and they were "happy" and "thrilled" about the latest addition to their family.

Travis and Taylor have been romantically linked since the summer of 2023 after the Super Bowl champ made it known on his New Heights podcast that he wanted to meet the pop star on her Eras Tour and give her his number.

