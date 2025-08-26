Home / Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown reveals her ‘little upgrade’ after adopting baby girl

The ‘Stranger Things’ actress Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced adopting a baby girl last week

Millie Bobby Brown reveals her ‘little upgrade’ after adopting baby girl


After welcoming a sweet addition to her small family, Millie Bobby Brown needs a “little upgrade.”

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, the Stranger Things actress dropped a new video in which she introduced a new product from her brand, Florence by Mills, in partnership with Keurig, a leading beverage company that manufactures beverage brewing systems.

“My mornings needed a little upgrade… so I’m introducing my new K-Cup pods, now available at Keurig.com,” she captioned.

Dressed in a casual grey sweatshirt and rocking stylish sunglasses on a rooftop, Millie held the new K-cup pod box as she excitedly stated, “Hi guys, it’s Mills here and I’m really excited to announce the Florence by Mills’ coffee K-cup pods, now available at Keurig.com. Go check it out.”

The 21-year-old British actress’s exciting announcement came just a few days after she and her husband Jake Bongiovi shared a joint Instagram post, revealing that they have expanded their family by welcoming a baby girl via adoption.

“This summer, we welcomed out sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi,” they stated.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi got married in an intimate private ceremony in May 2024.

You Might Like:

Taylor Swift fans slam Zoë Kravitz over Harry Styles rumours

Taylor Swift fans slam Zoë Kravitz over Harry Styles rumours
Zoë Kravatiz and Taylor Swift-ex Harry Styles ignited romance rumours after PDA moment

Kim Kardashian faces backlash over daughter North West's bold fashion choices

Kim Kardashian faces backlash over daughter North West's bold fashion choices
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian parted ways in 2022 after spending a decade together

Jenna Ortega reveals impact of ‘Wednesday’ character in personal life

Jenna Ortega reveals impact of ‘Wednesday’ character in personal life
Jenna Ortega opens up about how 'Wednesday' and 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' roles changed her life

Taylor Swift takes bold step to protect new album from leaks

Taylor Swift takes bold step to protect new album from leaks
Taylor Swift takes major decision to safeguard 'The Life of a Showgirl' from leaks before album release

Hailey Bieber drops sweet family moments after Justin Bieber's steamy snap

Hailey Bieber drops sweet family moments after Justin Bieber's steamy snap
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber recently celebrated the first birthday of their only son, Jack Blues Bieber, last week

Margot Robbie shares motherhood journey after her baby crashes interview

Margot Robbie shares motherhood journey after her baby crashes interview
The 'Barbie' star welcomed her son in October last year with her husband, Tom Ackerley

Forgotten Hollywood romances: Top 5 couples who dated on and off

Forgotten Hollywood romances: Top 5 couples who dated on and off
Here’s a list of five renowned celebrity couples who had an on and off relationship for years

Sam Asghari breaks silence on jaw-dropping Britney Spears' marriage claims

Sam Asghari breaks silence on jaw-dropping Britney Spears' marriage claims
Sam Asghari confesses 'love' for Britney Spears after 'seven years' of romantic relationship

Dwayne Johnson remembers late father in touching birthday tribute: 'Soulman'

Dwayne Johnson remembers late father in touching birthday tribute: 'Soulman'
The 'Baywatch' star paid a heartfelt birthday tribute to deceased father, Rocky Johnson, on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez confides in kids amid ‘panic mode’ due to career setback

Jennifer Lopez confides in kids amid ‘panic mode’ due to career setback
Jennifer Lopez spends quality time with her kid Emme after wrapping 20-date Up All Night tour across Europe

Lil Nas X spotted leaving jail after pleading not guilty to felony charges

Lil Nas X spotted leaving jail after pleading not guilty to felony charges
Lil Nas X released from prison in blue jail jumpsuit on $75,000 bond after arrest in Los Angeles

Austin Butler breaks silence after Zoë Kravitz spotted with Harry Styles

Austin Butler breaks silence after Zoë Kravitz spotted with Harry Styles
Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler were once romantically linked before she was seen holding hands with Harry Styles in Italy