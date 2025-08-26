Millie Bobby Brown reveals her ‘little upgrade’ after adopting baby girl

After welcoming a sweet addition to her small family, Millie Bobby Brown needs a “little upgrade.”
Taking to Instagram earlier this week, the Stranger Things actress dropped a new video in which she introduced a new product from her brand, Florence by Mills, in partnership with Keurig, a leading beverage company that manufactures beverage brewing systems.
“My mornings needed a little upgrade… so I’m introducing my new K-Cup pods, now available at Keurig.com,” she captioned.
Dressed in a casual grey sweatshirt and rocking stylish sunglasses on a rooftop, Millie held the new K-cup pod box as she excitedly stated, “Hi guys, it’s Mills here and I’m really excited to announce the Florence by Mills’ coffee K-cup pods, now available at Keurig.com. Go check it out.”
The 21-year-old British actress’s exciting announcement came just a few days after she and her husband Jake Bongiovi shared a joint Instagram post, revealing that they have expanded their family by welcoming a baby girl via adoption.
“This summer, we welcomed out sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi,” they stated.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi got married in an intimate private ceremony in May 2024.