Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift confirms engagement to Travis Kelce in romantic announcement

The 'Lover' singer and the NFL player shared the big news after 2 years of budding romance

Taylor Swift confirms engagement to Travis Kelce in romantic announcement
Taylor Swift confirms engagement to Travis Kelce in romantic announcement

Taylor Swift has officially confirmed her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce, marking a new chapter in their whirlwind romance.

The Look What You Made Me Do singer and  the Kansas City Chief Tight end shared the joint post on Tuesday to stun her fans with exciting engagement news.

Showcasing her magnificent engagement ring, Swift dropped the adorable carousel of images along with Kelce.


The Blank Space singer penned the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

A first snap from the carousel showed Kelce kneeled on one knee, holding Swift gently as she leans down to embrace him.

The couple were surrounded by an abundance of flowers—pink, white, and soft-colored blooms arranged beautifully in large vases and arching greenery, creating a fairytale-like setting.

Another image captured a deeply romantic moment between Swift and Kelce.

They are standing close, gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes with their foreheads touching.

The third image showed a large, sparkling engagement ring adorning Swift’s finger as Kelce’s hand clasps hers protectively.

Notably, the sudden engagement news came after the couple have been enjoying their budding romance since 2023.

The pair’s love story began in July 2023 when Kelce attended Swift’s Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium and later she made a surprise appearance at his Chiefs game in September 2023. 

You Might Like:

Blake Lively enjoys 'great' birthday after Taylor Swift cuts ties

Blake Lively enjoys 'great' birthday after Taylor Swift cuts ties
The 'Gossip Girl' star celebrated her 38th birthday amid legal feud with Justin Baldoni

Kim Kardashian hypes mom Kris Jenner for her stunning Vogue cover

Kim Kardashian hypes mom Kris Jenner for her stunning Vogue cover
Kris Jenner drops jaws with her striking photos for Vogue’s September issue

Thomas Rhett's wife Lauren Akins announces pregnancy with baby no.5

Thomas Rhett's wife Lauren Akins announces pregnancy with baby no.5
The country singer, Thomas Rhett, is already a father to four girls — Lillie Carolina, Lennon Love, Ada James, and Willa Gray

Taylor Swift axes Blake Lively from inner circle after friendship falls out

Taylor Swift axes Blake Lively from inner circle after friendship falls out
The 'Gossip Girl' starlet was reportedly left off the guest list for Selena Gomez’s 33rd birthday

Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles confirm dating rumors with steamy outing

Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles confirm dating rumors with steamy outing
Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz sparked romance rumors with their romantic stroll in Italy over the weekend

Millie Bobby Brown reveals her ‘little upgrade’ after adopting baby girl

Millie Bobby Brown reveals her ‘little upgrade’ after adopting baby girl
The ‘Stranger Things’ actress Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced adopting a baby girl last week

Taylor Swift fans slam Zoë Kravitz over Harry Styles rumours

Taylor Swift fans slam Zoë Kravitz over Harry Styles rumours
Zoë Kravatiz and Taylor Swift-ex Harry Styles ignited romance rumours after PDA moment

Kim Kardashian faces backlash over daughter North West's bold fashion choices

Kim Kardashian faces backlash over daughter North West's bold fashion choices
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian parted ways in 2022 after spending a decade together

Jenna Ortega reveals impact of ‘Wednesday’ character in personal life

Jenna Ortega reveals impact of ‘Wednesday’ character in personal life
Jenna Ortega opens up about how 'Wednesday' and 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' roles changed her life

Taylor Swift takes bold step to protect new album from leaks

Taylor Swift takes bold step to protect new album from leaks
Taylor Swift takes major decision to safeguard 'The Life of a Showgirl' from leaks before album release

Hailey Bieber drops sweet family moments after Justin Bieber's steamy snap

Hailey Bieber drops sweet family moments after Justin Bieber's steamy snap
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber recently celebrated the first birthday of their only son, Jack Blues Bieber, last week

Margot Robbie shares motherhood journey after her baby crashes interview

Margot Robbie shares motherhood journey after her baby crashes interview
The 'Barbie' star welcomed her son in October last year with her husband, Tom Ackerley