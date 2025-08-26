Taylor Swift confirms engagement to Travis Kelce in romantic announcement

Taylor Swift has officially confirmed her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce, marking a new chapter in their whirlwind romance.
The Look What You Made Me Do singer and the Kansas City Chief Tight end shared the joint post on Tuesday to stun her fans with exciting engagement news.
Showcasing her magnificent engagement ring, Swift dropped the adorable carousel of images along with Kelce.
The Blank Space singer penned the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”
A first snap from the carousel showed Kelce kneeled on one knee, holding Swift gently as she leans down to embrace him.
The couple were surrounded by an abundance of flowers—pink, white, and soft-colored blooms arranged beautifully in large vases and arching greenery, creating a fairytale-like setting.
Another image captured a deeply romantic moment between Swift and Kelce.
They are standing close, gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes with their foreheads touching.
The third image showed a large, sparkling engagement ring adorning Swift’s finger as Kelce’s hand clasps hers protectively.
Notably, the sudden engagement news came after the couple have been enjoying their budding romance since 2023.
The pair’s love story began in July 2023 when Kelce attended Swift’s Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium and later she made a surprise appearance at his Chiefs game in September 2023.